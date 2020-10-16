As previously announced, the Qualification Tournament will include two pathways for athletes to earn a spot in the WRICH Finals: An Open Qualification pathway and a Continental Qualification pathway.

World Rowing is pleased to announce the hosts and dates of three of the five Continental Qualifiers for the WRICH:

• The African Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 28 November 2020, and will be hosted by the St. Andrew’s School for Girls (Gauteng, RSA). Event and registration details will be published shortly.

• The European Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 5-6 December 2020, and will be hosted by British Rowing. This Continental Qualifier will be held as a part of BRIC Online (this year’s edition of the British Rowing Indoor Championships), which will also act at the 2021 European Rowing Indoor Championships. For more information on this event, and to register once entries have opened, please visit www.britishrowing.org/BRIConline.

• The Oceania Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 5 December 2020, and will be hosted by the New Zealand Indoor Rowing Association. For more information on this event, and to register, please visit https://www.indoorrowing.co.nz/page/events/.

The Continental Qualifiers for Asia and the Americas are in the process of being finalised, and will be announced shortly. All Continental Qualifiers will be held within the time period of the WRICH Qualification Tournament, starting on 28 November 2020 and concluding on 7 February 2021.

A full overview for competitors wishing to qualify for the WRICH Finals, taking place 23-27 February 2021, will be published in the coming weeks. This will include details on eligibility, qualification standards, weigh in verification, and other verification protocols.

Competitors’ age eligibility is determined by their age on the day of the Final race for a particular race category. Competitors should review the Final Race Schedule (below) to clearly understand which events they would be eligible for.

http://www.worldrowing.com/mm//Document/General/General/14/34/93/2021WorldRowingIndoorChampionshipsFinalsSchedule_Neutral.pdf

All race categories will be offered for men and women. Race categories at the WRICH include:

- 2000 metres: open, lightweight, under-23, under-23 Lightweight, under-19, PR1, PR2, PR3, PR3-II (intellectually impaired), masters age categories, lightweight masters age categories.

- 500 metres: open, lightweight, under-23, under-23 lightweight, Under-19, PR1, PR2, PR3, PR3-II (intellectually impaired), masters age categories (up to 60+), lightweight masters age categories (up to 60+).

- 60 minutes: open

- Team Test: men’s team of four, women’s team of four, mixed team of four.