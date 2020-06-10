Learning from rowing’s top coaches
Every Wednesday on World Rowing Facebook we share a favourite coaching video for our Coaches Corner.
Thanks to World Rowing’s coaching director Gianni Postiglione and Competitive Commission chair, Rosie Mayglothling Wednesday is now marked as the time to sit down and learn from some of the best in the coaching world. There’s also the opportunity to ask Postiglione and Mayglothling coaching questions.
The videos cover aspects of training, racing and technique. They will help coaches consider areas such as the profile of a top rower, the training necessary to create the profile, the race strategy and, very importantly, what technique moves the boat most effectively.
The Coaches Corner videos are now also available on World Rowing’s YouTube Channel. This will be added to every Wednesday.
A series of coaching presentations in Spanish – Tips for Rowing – are currently being developed by World Rowing Development Consultant Osvaldo Borchi. These include presentations from Gianni Postiglione, Canada’s Al Morrow, Axel Mueller from Germany, Mike Spracklen from Great Britain and Spain’s Julen Euraskin. These will soon be available on the World Rowing YouTube channel.
Here is the complete list of videos that will be presented. We are currently at number 9.
|
n.
|
Description
|
Web Link – Title
|
Duration time
|
1
|
Unique physiology of rowing – peculiarity of rowers
|
Anatomy of a rower by Greg White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGuTgIfDU_k
|
13’19”
|
2
|
Point of view of top coach
|
GBR rowing coach Juergen Grobler and elite rowers talk race strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M-fw4ZX4bU
|
3’45”
|
3
|
Concise explanation on boat technique
|
Learning from the best - Gianni Postiglione (Rowing Coach)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3knT-XEiSQA
|
3’25”
|
4
|
FISA- Explaining different parts of races
|
How to watch a rowing race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avG1AyGkHGc&list=RDCMUCUtND8H4BQaFsQlWxakWX1Q&index=6
|
7’00
|
5
|
Coaching tips of top level coach NZL – low quality video
|
1 Harry Mahon ARA Conference 1994 Part 1 of 12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tNIxY3GlQA
|
14’00”
|
6
|
Weight training for rowing GB system
|
Jurgen Grobler FISA Coaches Conference 2007_1.avi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3RUOjP-b8g
|
9’29”
|
7
|
Development of rowing in the last 150 years – size of rowers
|
SSM Conference 2015 2.3 - 150 Years of Rowing Faster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JONDqqJ3ePo
|
72’00”
|
9
|
Biomechanics of rowing -power contribution of each part of body
|
2017 World Rowing Coaches Conference - Valery Kleshnev BioRow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PX-Q-Rnk4DA
|
46’00”
|
10
|
Training on boat, land preparation. Ergo training with long finish. Preparation for CAN 8+ for Seville 2002
|
2002 Canadian Mens Team Rowing Video
|
10’36”
|
11
|
General psychological description of men 8+ preparation. Different rowing technique from the 2002
|
Watch Canada's men's eight crew give their everything
|
3’18”
|
12
|
Mahé Dreysdale with Martin Damir explain how is to row on top for long time
|
Training with Olympic Champion Mahé Drysdale | Gillette World Sport
|
4’54”
|
13
|
Training Preparation of 8+M 2011
|
Canadian Men's Olympic VIII - Spracklen Coached
|
3’07”
|
14
|
Description of nutrition of GB Olympic team
|
Fuel: Row to Rio #7
|
3’26”
|
15
|
GB conference with good feedbacks on technique from Paul Thompson.
|
Chinese Rowing Team Head Coach: Paul Thompson keynote presentation at the Rowers Conference (2020)
|
48’43”
|
16
|
Description of catch - how to change speed in the boat.
|
3-20-94 Practice with Mike Spracklen Part 2
|
14’56”
|
17
|
Australian coach education program- technique and flexibility- Pelvis importance
|
Rowing Physiotherapist - Every aspect of the recovery, flexibility and muscle engagement.
|
19’12”
|
18
|
Coaching tips of Henry Mahon
|
The Magic of Harry Mahon - rowing coach - promo 1
|
3’39”