Thanks to World Rowing’s coaching director Gianni Postiglione and Competitive Commission chair, Rosie Mayglothling Wednesday is now marked as the time to sit down and learn from some of the best in the coaching world. There’s also the opportunity to ask Postiglione and Mayglothling coaching questions.

The videos cover aspects of training, racing and technique. They will help coaches consider areas such as the profile of a top rower, the training necessary to create the profile, the race strategy and, very importantly, what technique moves the boat most effectively.

The Coaches Corner videos are now also available on World Rowing’s YouTube Channel. This will be added to every Wednesday.

A series of coaching presentations in Spanish – Tips for Rowing – are currently being developed by World Rowing Development Consultant Osvaldo Borchi. These include presentations from Gianni Postiglione, Canada’s Al Morrow, Axel Mueller from Germany, Mike Spracklen from Great Britain and Spain’s Julen Euraskin. These will soon be available on the World Rowing YouTube channel.

Here is the complete list of videos that will be presented. We are currently at number 9.