For immediate release

Lausanne, 11 August 2020



The World Rowing Federation, FISA, following a competitive tender has selected a new online solution provider, British-based digital agency Sotic.

Tabled to go live in January 2021, the new website will be based around a modern user-centric (UX) layout that will deliver to all visitors from mobile to desktop with full integration of World Rowing’s social media platforms as well as enhanced video access.

In preparation for the project World Rowing has surveyed key stakeholders and the wider rowing community. This review has been complemented by additional input from Sotic, who have a track record for delivering content led UX solutions to the top-level sports industry. The aim is to ensure the needs of all parts of the rowing family are met withing the new site.

Sotic will develop the new site using their own custom framework and delivery platform built on top of WordPress CMS (content management system) and Amazon Web Services Cloud. The framework has been proven to specifically meet the demands and high flexibility of world federations, national governing bodies and professional sports clubs.

A key component will be a greatly enhanced search capability talking into account the information-dense nature of World Rowing’s huge catalogue of content. The importance of information distribution during events has been highlighted and the new offering will include an enhanced live scoring system, live blogging and an integrated of video experience.

“Our website is the hub of everything rowing, especially during World Rowing events,” says FISA Executive Director Matt Smith. “Our website provides a huge amount of information, and feedback has indicated that finding information easily and quickly is very important for our users. This is one of the key features that Sotic will deliver. They propose a modern, evolving “look and feel” which will enable our users to enjoy a personalised and engaging experience across devices and access our content seamlessly. Sotic has proven expertise in the sport technology sector and we are proud to have them join us as our partner.”

Sotic are delighted to be working alongside World Rowing in developing their new online presence, says Sotic Operations Director, Kate Maunsell. "We’ve listened closely to World Rowing’s stakeholders and are focusing on producing a platform which places the needs of the user at the heart of its layout, design and functionality."

About World Rowing

The World Rowing Federation, FISA is the international governing body for the sport of rowing. It is empowered by its 156-member national rowing federations. World Rowing sets the rules and regulations for the practice of the sport in all its forms including elite, para, coastal, masters and aspects of indoor rowing. FISA oversees World Rowing events. The current president is Jean-Christophe Rolland.

About Sotic

Established in 2002, Sotic is an award-winning digital agency helping some of sports' biggest players deliver online. Sotic delivers value through digital in the form of fast, flexible, engaging and scalable solutions to world governing bodies, national federations and professional sports clubs, as well as league, tournament and event organisers.