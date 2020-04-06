The World Rowing Fantasy Cup I will get underway this Friday, 10 April. World Rowing will select top rowers and crews of the past and present to race each other in a head-to-head poll. And you get to pick who will win.

But pick carefully. What if Pertti Karppinen had access to the same technology, training, nutrition, knowledge as a rower racing today? Who would win?

On the same dates as World Rowing Cup I (that was to be held in Sabaudia, Italy), you will have the chance to vote this coming weekend.

The following boat classes will be featured:

Men’s and women’s single sculls

Men’s and women’s pairs

Men’s and women’s eights

Lightweight men’s and women’s double sculls

Para mixed double sculls

World Rowing will release the ‘entries’ and a who to watch with all of their statistics this coming Thursday, 9 April.

The voting will take place in two 24-hour segments, with the first half of the boat classes on Friday, 10 April and the second half on Saturday, 11 April. The winners will be announced on Sunday 12 April.

The winners from the first World Rowing Fantasy Cup will move on to the second round of racing and face off against new challengers at the World Rowing Fantasy Cup II from 1-3 May, 2020. The progression will continue through the third World Rowing Fantasy Cup from 22-24 May, 2020 where the overall winners of the Fantasy Cup will be determined.

How to follow and participate

1. Check out www.worldrowing.com for the ‘entries’ and who to watch on Thursday, 9 April

2. Friday, 10 April from 9:00 CET vote for M2-, W2-, M8+, W8+

3. Saturday, 11 April from 9:00 CET vote for M1x, W1x, LM2x, LW2x, PR2Mix2x

4. Vote via the link on www.worldrowing.com or via Instagram Stories @worldrowingofficial

5. Watch for the winners on Sunday, 12 April.

Ready all. The World Rowing Fantasy Cup is about to begin.