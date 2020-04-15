While your rowing crew is stuck training in-doors, this is a great time to catch up on video watching.

To help you out World Rowing’s coaching director Gianni Postiglione and Competitive Commission chair, Rosie Mayglothling have put together the uber-list of some of the best videos for coaches to watch.

This is the time for coaches to consider aspects of training, racing and technique. These videos have been chosen for coaches to help them consider areas such as the profile of a top rower, the training necessary to create the profile, the race strategy and, very importantly, what technique moves the boat most effectively.

All of the videos are from experts in their field with many of them from top coaches sharing aspects of their technical and training philosophies. Now is a good time to reflect and re-calibrate and in particular technique.

This will help give you a clear picture of your technical model once the crews are back on the water.

Unique physiology of rowing - Anatomy of a rower by Greg White - Wednesday 22 April Point of view of a top coach, Juergen Grobler, about race strategy - Wednesday 29 April Concise explanation on boat technique - Wednesday 6 May FISA, explaining different parts of races - Wednesday 13 May Coaching tips of top level coaching from New Zealand - Wednesday 20 May Weight training for rowing - GB system - Wednesday 27 May Development of rowing in the last 150 years - size of rowers - Wednesday 3 June Biomechanics of rowing - power contribution of each part of the body - Wednesday 10 June Training on boat, land preparation - ergo training with long finish - Wednesday 17 June General psychological description of the Men's 8+ preparation - Wednesday 24 June Mahe Drysdale with Martin Damir explaining how it is to row on top for a long time - Wednesday 1 July Training preparation of the Men's 8+ - Wednesday 8 July Description of nutrition of the GB Olympic team - Wednesday 15 July GB conference on technique from Paul Thompson - Wednesday 22 July Description of the "catch" - how to change speed in the boat - Wednesday 29 July Australian coach education program on technique and flexibility - importance of pelvis - Wednesday 5 August Coaching tips of Henry Mahon - Wednesday 12 August

World Rowing will be sharing these videos every Wednesday on World Rowing Facebook,

https://www.facebook.com/WorldRowing/, for Wednesday’s ‘Coaches Corner’.

See you there!