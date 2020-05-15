Planning in Tshwane is already well under way for the 2023 World Rowing Masters Regatta with the recent launch of the event logo. The logo design resulted out of a competition within the South African rowing community that saw many entries narrowed down to a final concept that was then approved by World Rowing. The winner of the competition was none other than Ursula Grobler – Olympian and South African national team rower from the lightweight women’s double sculls.

The logo reflects the vibrant colours and culture of Africa as well as its fauna and flora.

2023 World Rowing Masters Regatta - Logo Tshwane © FISA

The regatta will be held from 21-24 September 2023 on the Roodeplaat Dam. This dam is a well-known rowing location and training venue for the South African national rowing team. It is situated about 25km from the city of Tshwane and 80km north of Johannesburg.

The name ‘Tshwane’ may be unfamiliar to many outside South Africa. Tshwane is the name of the city and municipal district that includes Pretoria. The name came out of a process to transform place names following the 1994 democratic elections.

The region around Roodeplaat Dam is known for touristic features including a number of game reserves. There are also a number of day-trip options, like the Pilansberg Nature Reserve and Sun City, the Cradle of Humankind and Soweto tours.

