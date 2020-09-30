The review has taken into account the number of pages being used by World Rowing and the measure of interest on these pages. It also is to align with the current algorithms that Facebook uses.

World Rowing’s Facebook pages will consolidate the junior, under-23, university and para rowing pages into the main World Rowing Facebook page. This means that the current World Rowing social media channels are as follows:

YouTube: WorldRowingFISA

Facebook: WorldRowing

WorldRowingIndoor

WorldRowingMasters

WorldRowingCoastal

Twitter: @WorldRowing

Instagram: @WorldRowingOfficial

Pinterest: WorldRowingOfficial

LinkedIn: World Rowing (FISA)

Flickr: WorldRowingOfficial

Weibo: WorldRowing国际赛艇联合会

Giphy: WorldRowing