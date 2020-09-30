World Rowing consolidates social media channels
A review of World Rowing’s social media channels has prompted the consolidation of some of World Rowing’s Facebook pages.
The review has taken into account the number of pages being used by World Rowing and the measure of interest on these pages. It also is to align with the current algorithms that Facebook uses.
World Rowing’s Facebook pages will consolidate the junior, under-23, university and para rowing pages into the main World Rowing Facebook page. This means that the current World Rowing social media channels are as follows:
YouTube: WorldRowingFISA
Facebook: WorldRowing
WorldRowingIndoor
WorldRowingMasters
WorldRowingCoastal
Twitter: @WorldRowing
Instagram: @WorldRowingOfficial
Pinterest: WorldRowingOfficial
LinkedIn: World Rowing (FISA)
Flickr: WorldRowingOfficial
Weibo: WorldRowing国际赛艇联合会
Giphy: WorldRowing