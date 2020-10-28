Going from 27 November until 6 December 2020 the conference will be a mixture of webinars and Zoom sessions where participants can interact and ask questions of the speakers.

This year the keynote speaker is Stephen Seiler on the topic of endurance sports now and in the future. Seiler is a professor of sport science at the University of Agder in Norway. He has a PhD in exercise physiology from the University of Texas at Austin. Recent link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GXc474Hu5U

In line with the 2020 pandemic world we live in there will be webinars covering training and racing in stressful environments from Ida Svendsen, sport scientist with the Norwegian Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Training in Covid Times by Juergen Steinacker, chair of World Rowing’s Sports Medicine Commission and specialist in internal medicine and cardiology at the Ulm University, Germany.

Coastal rowing will be discussed with chair of World Rowing’s Rowing for All Commission, Guin Batten discussing how to do beach sprints and beach sprint training. An update on para rowing education and materials available will be presented by member of World Rowing’s Para rowing commission, Simon Goodey.

Bio-mechanics expert Dr Valery Kleshev with debate biomechanics and race profiling with World Rowing’s coaching director, Gianni Postiglione.

This is just a sampling of the extensive range of topics available with discussions also including updates on the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 2021 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai.

To take part in the 2020 World Rowing Coaches Conference a fee of 25 Euros will be charged.

More information to come here: http://www.worldrowing.com/events/2020-world-rowing-virtual-coaches-conference/event-information

