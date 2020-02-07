For immediate release

Lausanne, 7 February 2020

The opportunity to grow indoor rowing has just been made stronger by a partnership between the World Rowing Federation, FISA, and indoor rowing manufacturer Concept2.

The partnership means that Concept2 will be the Presenting Sponsor of the World Rowing Indoor Championships from 2021 to 2024. The new World Rowing Indoor Championships is in its third year and Concept2 has been the key partner for the event. The 2020 championship will be held in Paris on 7-8 February. The venues for the 2021 to 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships are not yet determined as the bid process is underway.

As presenting sponsor Concept2 will supply the competition and warm-up equipment as well as technical and operational support for the event. Concept2 will also be supporting a special budget for travel costs so that key athletes around the world can participate at the events.

“Concept2 has supported World Rowing’s development activities for many years but this partnership now solidifies the new World Rowing Indoor Championships project” says World Rowing Executive Director Matt Smith. “We are proud to be part of the growth of indoor rowing globally and having Concept2 as Presenting Sponsor for the World Rowing Indoor Championships will help make the championships the pinnacle event for the sport of indoor rowing.”

"The World Rowing Indoor Championships has quickly established itself as a highlight of the indoor rowing year," says Peter Dreissigacker, Founder, Concept2. "We love that the event brings together so many para, junior, senior and masters athletes and we’re excited to continue working with World Rowing to showcase the global appeal of the sport."

In addition, Concept2 will be an Official Sponsor of the European Rowing Indoor Championships for the 2021-2024 period. The 2020 European Rowing Indoor Championships was recently held in Prague, Czech Republic.

About World Rowing

Founded in 1892, the World Rowing Federation, FISA, governs the sport of rowing worldwide. It is empowered by its 156 member national rowing federations and the International Olympic Committee to be responsible for the development, promotion and governance of the sport of rowing around the globe and management of water.

About Concept2

Concept2 began in 1976 in the back of a bread truck when Dick and Pete Dreissigacker, fresh from Olympic training, started making composite racing oars. Concept2 oars have since gone on to become the oar of choice among the world's rowers. In 1981, Dick and Pete created the Concept2 Indoor Rower, which swiftly became the best-selling rowing machine in the world. Now several models later, it’s used every day by Olympic athletes, cardiac rehab patients, individuals at home and every calibre of rower in-between. Concept2’s product line now includes oars, RowErgs, the SkiErg and the BikeErg.