The event will see 426 junior rowers racing across 14 different boat classes representing 27 countries. Racing will be live streamed on www.worldrowing.com and here’s a sneak preview of what may happen in some of the events.

Women’s single sculls (JW1x)

Reigning European Champion Daria Stavynoga from Ukraine is entered again this year and will be looking to defend her position. In one of the largest events of the championships with 16 entries, Stavynoga is likely to face fierce competition including the likes of Wiktoria Kalinowska from Poland and Bettina Siska from Hungary, both of whom represented their nation at the 2019 European Rowing Junior Championships.

Men’s single sculls (JM1x)

The junior men’s single sculls event doesn’t feature any of the 2019 competitors but instead has the next generation of junior rowers. It is worth keeping an eye out for Victor Marcelot though, who represented France in the quadruple scull at last year’s World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo. It will be interesting to see how well he has made the transition into the smaller boat.

Women’s double sculls (JW2x)

The junior women’s double sculls is definitely going to be a boat class to watch. The line-up of 14 boats includes an entry from Belarus featuring Darya Vyrupayeva who finished 5th in the same event at last year’s European Rowing Junior Championships. Molly Curry will represent Ireland having come 5th in the double scull at last year’s World Rowing Junior Championships. A familiar name is in the Slovenian double. Ruby Cop, daughter of multiple Slovenian Olympian Iztok, will race alongside Neja Tepes. Her father has an illustrious career starting his international representation at the World Rowing Junior Championships in 1989 and then going on to race at 16 World Rowing Championships.

Men’s double sculls (JM2x)

The men’s double sculls has the biggest entry of the championships with 18 nations represented. Several of the competitors from the 2019 European Rowing Junior Championships are returning, including bronze medallist Dimitrios Stasinos who will represent Greece. Cartano Horta Pombo will represent Spain. Not only did Horta Pombo race at the European Rowing Junior Championships in 2019, but also the World Rowing Junior Championships where he came 5th in the double scull.

Women’s coxed four (JW4+)

Although there is only three entries, the junior women’s coxed four is likely to see some competitive racing. The crew from Ukraine features three of the rowers who competed in the same event at last year’s championships. Russia finished just behind them in 2019 and will be keen to put the pressure on again this year.

Men’s eight (JM8+)

The junior men’s eight has a healthy seven entries. Croatia took the silver medal last year and will be hoping to go one better this year although there are no returning crew members. They are likely to see opposition with a home advantage from Serbia.