FISA is closely following the health situation currently being caused by the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in, at this point, 29 countries around the world.

As we are less than two months away from events scheduled in countries that currently have confirmed cases, namely the Republic of Korea and Italy, FISA is considering all possible actions and decisions.

Over the next 48 hours, FISA will continue speaking with as many stakeholders as possible to understand the issues, particularly in the host countries of our events in April and May.

Attached is the information that FISA has recently received from the World Health Organisation, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee. Please share widely with your team medical personnel.

The urgency of the situation is well understood and the safety of rowers and all participants is our number one concern.

The next communication on this situation is planned for Thursday, 27 February 2020.

Sincerely,

Jean-Christophe Rolland Matt Smith

President Executive Director

