Raced on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, right in the heart of the city, competitors had to contend with choppy and wavy conditions caused not only by the wind but also by the wash of passing ferries. This meant that rowers with the ability to handle rough water had the edge. The rowers also had six buoy turns around the first lap and back for the same on the second lap over the 6km course.

Women’s Coxed Quadruple Sculls (CW4x+)

Russia had the fastest time following Friday’s heats when they raced 4km. The second fastest time went to Spain1 in the same heat. Would these two boats battle it out again today. Spain1 got away in the lead and held it over Hong Kong1 who had a much slower start. Russia1 then joined in the chase on Hong Kong1 with Denmark1 trying to hold onto a medal spot. The rest of the field had saw the order changing with the crews from Netherlands1, Denmark2 and United States1 swapping positions in a close battle. Spain1 remained in the lead and took the boat home in first. A two-minute penalty, however, put Spain1 back into seventh place as they had a false start. Russia1 took second and Denmark1 gained the bronze medal.

Results: HKG1, RUS1, DEN1, NED1, DEN2, USA1

Wing Yan Winne Hung (s) Hong Kong, China, Gold

“The conditions were tough, but we’ve been really rowing as part of the crew. As a flatwater rower, I just started to train for coastal rowing a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t realize that we were the winner when we crossed the finish line, but finally, we got the gold! What a great surprise.”

Iuliia Volgina (s) Russian Federation, Silver

“It was a tough race, the conditions were terrible for us, there were so many waves and a lot of boats. We are a little bit disappointed about missing out on the gold but we are still satisfied with the silver medal.”

Samantha Robbins (s), Denmark, Bronze

“It was so exciting, we were in a big group at the beginning and we fought with Russia, we insisted on staying in the fourth position and we pushed all the way home. We are so happy for this bronze medal which is such a surprise!”

Men’s Double Sculls (CM2x)

Monaco1 had the best start of the race. These athletes know that getting to the first buoy out in front is important as it avoids the chance of any clashes at the turn. Germany2 also had a very fast time in the heats on Friday, but they were back in fifth. Sometimes the differences in speed comes about due to the heats being 4km long and the final being 6km. Great Britain4 was in second but slipped right back – not helped by a 60 second penalty, likely due to going the wrong way around a buoy.

Hong Kong1 had now slipped into second and were chasing down Monaco’s Giuseppe Alberti and Mathieu Monfort. Then Ukraine1 showed their pace with Yurly Ivanov and Andrii Kachenov moving up on the leaders. Then Ander Martin and Carlos Gonzalez of Spain1 showed their stamina and from fourth position began to move up and into the lead. At the finish Spain1 had been given a 60 second penalty which put them right out of the medals and into sixth place. They submitted a protest which was accepted and the revised results had Martin and Gonzalez winning gold.

Results: ESP1, UKR1, MON1, FRA4, ITA3, GER1

Yuriy Ivanov (b) Ukraine, Silver

“The condition of the sea made this A final a very tough race, I didn’t feel as good as yesterday, I am so tired now. I had a tough start, then I used all my energy in keeping my position. Now I am so happy to win this medal with my teammate!”

Giuseppe Alberti (b), Monaco, Bronze

“We are proud of our race today. We’ve been training the whole summer for this event, we did a hard job. It is our best performance and we are really happy about that.

Women’s Solo (CW1x)

This race had Ukraine’s Diana Dymchenko going for three titles in a row. But there were 16 boats going for the medals and in amongst them was the fastest from the heats, Janneke van der Meulen of the Netherlands – last year’s silver medallist. Dymchenko got away cleanly and led the way over Jessica Berra of France1. Berra was third at last year’s World Rowing Coastal Championships and she was trying her best to hold on to the very fast and very accomplished Dymchenko.

In the second half of the race Dymchenko’s talent really began to shine as she was able to push away from Berra with van der Meulen in third and having to contend with Maria Berg of Sweden1. Dymchenko crossed the line in first in a time of 30:20. Berra held on to second, improving her 2018 position by one, with van der Meulen in third.

Results: UKR1, FRA1, NED1, SWE1, ITA1, DEN1

Diana Dymchenko, Ukraine, Gold

“The conditions on the sea always changes, you cannot control the wave, the wind, as well as your competitors. I’ve always been very confident so I just focused on my race. I am very happy about this gold medal, and now I am looking forward to my next race in the CMix2x.”

Jessica Berra, France, Silver

“As I am very good at dealing with the waves, I had a good start and I was one of the rowers at taking the lead from the beginning. Then the sea came a little bit calm, and that’s when Diana is really good. I tried my best and I’m very happy with my silver medal.”

Janneke Van Der Meulen, Netherlands, Bronze

I am very happy with this medal, especially for the ‘figure movement’, with the achievement of standing on the podium again. I am so happy that I could create more awareness that you can be a top-level athlete on a plant-based diet.”

Women’s Double Sculls (CW2x)

The fastest time from yesterday’s heats went to Russia1 with France1 taking out the second fastest time. Russia1 of Hanna Prakatsen and Vasilisa Stepanova took gold in 2017 and they looked to be very much on form this year. Prakatsen and Stepanova got away the quickest and once in the lead they never looked back. This left France3 of Maya Cornut and Josephine Cornut-Danjou to play chaser from the second position. The Cornut sisters took silver in 2018 and in their heats yesterday they were second.

Hong Kong1 of Ka Man Lee and Yuen Yin Lee were now in third as Spain2 overtook Spain1 to slip into fourth. Russia crossed the line in first in a time of 27:58 to become the new World Champions. France3 remained in second with Hong Kong1 in third. Two boats earned penalties during the race including France1 who won the Open de France last month.

Results: RUS1, FRA1. HKG1, ESP2, USA1, ESP1

Vasilisa Stepanova (s), Russian Federation, Gold

“It was a hard competition. I got a gold in the CW4x+ last year in Canada, and to add another gold into my collection this year makes me very happy!”

Maya Cornut (b), France, Silver

"It was a fabulous and exciting race, and it is a wonderful and beautiful place for me and my sister to racing here. I didn’t imagine that I could get this medal, which is cool!

Ka Man Lee (b), Hong Kong, China, Bronze

“We were doing pretty well in this race. We got some experience yesterday as other boats packed together, and we chose the best route to avoid them. After our previous race, I became more confident that I could win a medal. I am very happy about it, it’s also for my family and for my hometown.”

Men’s Solo (CM1x)

Everyone got away cleanly in the mass start of 16 singles. Adrian Miramon Quiroga of Spain had the fastest qualifying time from the heats the day before. He also comes to Hong Kong following a win in the men’s solo at the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals. Up against Miramon was last year’s silver medallist Lars Wichert of Germany and Simone Martini of Italy. These three all raced each other in the heats with Wichert in second behind Miramon and Martini third. Both Wichert and Martini have had time racing in flat water rowing with Wichert racing last year for Germany in the lightweight men’s single sculls.

Miramon got to the first buoy in the lead and never looked back. Wichert slotted into second leaving Mitchel Steenman of the Netherlands to battle it out for third with Martini. Martini managed to keep the edge over Steenman, who has gold from 2018 in the men’s double sculls. Out in front Miramon was all class as he crossed the line in first in a time of 27:15.

Results: ESP2, GER1, ITA1, NED1, GBR1, SWE1

Adrian Miramon Quiroga, Spain

“I was focusing on my watch at the beginning and didn’t realise that the race had started, then I tried to catch up with others and build on my advantage. I am so happy to win my 3rd medal in coastal rowing.”

Lars Wichert, Germany, Silver

“I had to fight with the tough condition after the first few strokes, and there was a lot of pressure from the other rowers. It is great to earn a medal at the 2019 World Rowing Coastal Championships, and every race here has been great!”

Simone Martini, Italy, Bronze

“I am pretty satisfied with this bronze medal considering my arm is injured. I had to row through all the buoys with my left arm, so all I could do was try my best. I look forward to the 2020 World Rowing Coastal Championship and I believe that I could achieve better results.”

Men’s Coxed Quadruple Sculls (CM4x+)

The trick here was to get away quickly to prevent clashing at the first buoy turn. Monaco had the fastest qualifying time from the heats. But this race was 2km longer than yesterday’s heats. Monaco got a good start and got to the first turning point just ahead Italy1. The Italians have been dominating this boat class in recent years and this year has seen them enter some new line ups. Monaco finished second in 2018 and, like the Italians, have a new line up for Hong Kong.

Italy2 had now pushed ahead of both Monaco and Italy1. As Monaco began to slip back, Italy1 moved into second and tried to keep up with the pace of Italy2. Spain2 had got the better of Monaco and were now in a medal position. Once there Spain2 gave it their all to try and catch the two leading Italian crews. Italy held off Spain to finish first and second.

Results: ITA2, ITA1, ESP2, MON1, GBR1, GER1

Alessandro Calder (c), Italy, Gold

"It's just amazing! The other Italian crew and the Monaco crew are both very strong, and they’ve already won lots of world titles, so we were extremely conscious that it was going to be a difficult race. Basically, we started very fast and tried to keep the lead, we were working on our stroke and managed to win in the end.”

Fernando Minana Alonso, Spain, Bronze

“We are very happy about this result. The race was very tough for us but it was sweet that we got the 3rd place after a very intense competition in the end."

Mixed Double Sculls (CMix2x)

Many of these athletes had come back to race a second time today. Coming to this race following her win in the women’s solo was Diana Dymchenko of Ukraine. She was partnered up with Yriy Ivanov who had taken silver earlier today in the men’s double sculls. Last year was the first time this boat class had been included in the World Rowing Coastal Championships and in that inaugural event Mitchel Steenmand and Janneke van der Meulen of the Netherlands had won. Right from the start Ivanov and Dymchenko showed that they meant business. The duo took the lead over van der Meulen and Steenman. Van der Meulen had medalled earlier today in the women’s solo with Steenman finishing just outside of the medals in the men’s solo. Slotting into third was Spain2 which included winner of the men’s solo, Adrian Miramon Quiroga with partner Nadia Felipe Garcia.

Ukraine managed to hold off the Dutch duo to remain in front and the winners at the line with Dymchenko securing her second gold for the day. Van der Meulen earned her second medal for the day with Spain2 holding off France2 to earn the bronze medal and Miramon’s second medal of the day.

Results: UKR1, NED1, ESP2, ITA1, FRA2, ESP1