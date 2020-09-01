The 2020 World Rowing Virtual Masters Regatta (WRVMR) is about participation. Get onto an indoor rowing machine and doing as many 1000m pieces as you want between 2 September and 6 September 2020.

Originally the 2020 World Rowing Masters Regatta was to take place in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria at this time. But the Covid-19 pandemic means we’re doing the next best thing and going virtual.

Initiated by the FISA Masters Commission, the WRVMR is designed to be done anywhere in the world.) You don't have to be part of a club to participate. You just have to be 27 years or older. Just submit your score to this online form (WRVMR form link). This is for para rowers as well – just tick the para-rower box on the form.

This won’t be a competition – World Rowing will publish only the name and club affiliation of everyone who participates. Each participant will receive by email a certificate signed by FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland and Chair of the Masters Commission Ron Chen.

World Rowing will also publish general statistics – 25th, 50th and 75th percentiles for your age group -- so you can compare yourself to everyone else in the world. This will be on www.worldrowing.com on 9 September 2020.

Join in, and send us a photo of you doing the virtual regatta (media@fisa.org). We’ll share your experience through World Rowing’s social media channels. Or share on your own social media pages using the hashtags #WRMasters, #unitefor1000m. This is a great way to connect with fellow rowers – before meeting them next year in Linz-Ottensheim.

And don’t forget: do your 1000m just as if you were racing on the water – as fast as possible.