The Masters rowing community is among the most passionate and dedicated to the sport. Normally, the World Rowing Masters Regatta is a boost for many athletes to train throughout the season - but the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the annual World Rowing Masters Regatta, attracting every year thousands of rowers, was cancelled for this year.

With no on-water regatta possible, the World Rowing Masters Commission decided to provide an opportunity for masters rowers to participate in a virtual regatta. The idea was simple: wherever you are in the world, jump on an indoor rowing machine, row a 1000m piece and submit your score online.

“The 2020 World Rowing Virtual Masters Regatta was not so much a competition, but rather a joint statement of solidarity by the masters rowers of the world that not even a pandemic will break the bonds of camaraderie among them,” said chair of the Masters Commission Ron Chen.

The result

Over four days 750 entries for 642 athletes came in from 56 countries. Rowers at the virtual regatta ranged in age from 27 to 93 years old and participated in the usual age categories that apply at a regular Masters Regatta.

Great Britain was the most productive country – with 104 entries, followed by the United States and Brazil. China had 29 rowers, more than it ever has previously. From Uzbekistan to Bahrain, from Gibraltar to Ecuador, the extent of the participation was impressive.

All participants will receive by email a certificate signed by FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland and Chair of the Masters Commission Ron Chen. They can also find their names in the files below – just clicking on their category.

Below are the general statistics – 25th, 50th and 75th percentiles for each age group.

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category A

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category B

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category C

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category D

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category E

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category F

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category G

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category H

WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category I - J- K - L - M