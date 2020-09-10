The 2020 World Rowing Virtual Masters Regatta by the numbers
Masters rowers from 56 countries took part in the 2020 World Rowing Virtual Masters Regatta. The theme was participation and unity and those completing the 1000m on an indoor rowing machine showed proved their dedication to the sport they love.
The Masters rowing community is among the most passionate and dedicated to the sport. Normally, the World Rowing Masters Regatta is a boost for many athletes to train throughout the season - but the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the annual World Rowing Masters Regatta, attracting every year thousands of rowers, was cancelled for this year.
With no on-water regatta possible, the World Rowing Masters Commission decided to provide an opportunity for masters rowers to participate in a virtual regatta. The idea was simple: wherever you are in the world, jump on an indoor rowing machine, row a 1000m piece and submit your score online.
“The 2020 World Rowing Virtual Masters Regatta was not so much a competition, but rather a joint statement of solidarity by the masters rowers of the world that not even a pandemic will break the bonds of camaraderie among them,” said chair of the Masters Commission Ron Chen.
The result
Over four days 750 entries for 642 athletes came in from 56 countries. Rowers at the virtual regatta ranged in age from 27 to 93 years old and participated in the usual age categories that apply at a regular Masters Regatta.
Great Britain was the most productive country – with 104 entries, followed by the United States and Brazil. China had 29 rowers, more than it ever has previously. From Uzbekistan to Bahrain, from Gibraltar to Ecuador, the extent of the participation was impressive.
All participants will receive by email a certificate signed by FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland and Chair of the Masters Commission Ron Chen. They can also find their names in the files below – just clicking on their category.
Below are the general statistics – 25th, 50th and 75th percentiles for each age group.
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category A
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category B
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category C
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category D
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category E
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category F
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category G
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category H
WRVMR - Entry Stats - Category I - J- K - L - M
|
Category
|
Age
|
25%tile
|
50%tile
|
75%tile
|
Best Score
|
Men A
|
27-35
|
3 mins 16 sec
|
3 mins 18 sec
|
3 mins 7 sec
|
2 mins 55 sec
|
Women A
|
27-35
|
4 mins 5 sec
|
3 mins 50 sec
|
3 mins 43 sec
|
3 mins 32 sec
|
Men B
|
36-42
|
3 mins 30 secs
|
3 mins 18 secs
|
3 mins 11 secs
|
2 mins 50 secs
|
Women B
|
36-42
|
4 mins 22 sec
|
3 mins 55 sec
|
3 mins 43 sec
|
3 mins 27 sec
|
Men C
|
43-49
|
3 mins 40.5 secs
|
3 mins 24.4 secs
|
3 mins 13 secs
|
2 mins 52 secs
|
Women C
|
43-49
|
4 mins 11 secs
|
3 mins 56.5 secs
|
3 mins 45.2 secs
|
3 mins 29 secs
|
Men D
|
50-54
|
3min 37 secs
|
3 mins 28 secs
|
3 mins 16 secs
|
3mins
|
Women D
|
50-54
|
4 mins 24 secs
|
3 mins 58 secs
|
3 mins 52 secs
|
3 mins 33 secs
|
Men E
|
55-59
|
3 mins 43 sec
|
3 mins 30 sec
|
3 mins 21 sec
|
3 mins 23 sec
|
Women E
|
55-59
|
4 mins 24 sec
|
4 mins 5 sec
|
3 mins 22 sec
|
3 mins 11 sec
|
Men F
|
60-64
|
3 mins 53 sec
|
3 mins 40 sec
|
3 mins 34 sec
|
3 mins 11 sec
|
Women F
|
60-64
|
4 mins 40 sec
|
4 mins 5 sec
|
3 mins 56 sec
|
3 mins 25 sec
|
Men G
|
65-69
|
4 mins 9 sec
|
3 mins 55 sec
|
3 mins 39 sec
|
3 mins 14 sec
|
Women G
|
65-69
|
4 mins 45 sec
|
4 mins 17 sec
|
4 mins 10 sec
|
3 mins 27 sec
|
Men H
|
70-74
|
4 mins 24 sec
|
3 mins 54 sec
|
3 mins 41 ec
|
3 mins 24 sec
|
Women H
|
70-74
|
4 mins 37 sec
|
4 mins 14 sec
|
4 mins 11 sec
|
4 mins 2 sec
|
Men I to M
|
75+
|
4 mins 35 sec
|
4 mins 19 sec
|
3 mins 53 sec
|
3 mins 9 sec
|
Women I to M
|
75+
|
|
|
|
4 mins 21 sec