As watching live sport remains limited, we’re going for round 2 of movies with rowing. This extended list is thanks to feedback from the rowing community of more rowing movies.

Miracle at Oxford

2004, Great Britain – a re-release of the 1997 movie True Blue



Double sculls

1985, Australia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zOwi01568s



Sommersturm

2004, Germany https://www.google.com/search?kgmid=/m/0cc0w_&hl=de-DE&q=Sommersturm&kgs=9f57a54455e3f314&shndl=0&source=sh/x/kp/osrp&entrypoint=sh/x/kp/osrp

Pull like a Dog

2017, Ireland, documentary on the Irish Olympic medal lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan https://vimeo.com/ondemand/pulllikeadog

Oxford Blues

1984, USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVW-eGAOL9A

La Regate (The boat race)

2009, France http://www.artemisproductions.com/en/films/THE_BOAT_RACE?fbclid=IwAR0tFlqTQWTR9m0sjPFIz9YFg-BcQPqlL_EaTNIu8kWtfIkZ8LI2OtfnvTg

Backwards

2012, USA

Rowing Through

1996, USA - based on the book, The Amateurs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSnLu1oZE_w&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1REmHWWVryN1G5_BvgX2mf5LNwIF5LSuxQYU9jmTPUAYxAkV-sdO-GgLY



Korolevskaya Regata – The Royal Regatta

1966, Russia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUh6yNPAv_8&fbclid=IwAR0yHxBp7nq6CFsOkNV6rrQ2FYAobYJfhJSZcIGtUOORN6FJxCqrrOKHhkQ

Golden Will: The Silken Laumann story

1996, Canada