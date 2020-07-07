First held in 2018, the European Championships will head to Munich, Germany for 2022 and rowing will take over the regatta venue that was the Olympic regatta course for the 1972 Olympic Games.

The course, on the outskirts of Munich at Oberschleissheim, was built in time for the Munich Olympic Games and these Championships will mark the 50th anniversary of the Munich 1972 Olympics. The venue was built with a capacity for 9,500 spectators and since 1972 it played host to many rowing regattas including the first year of the Rowing World Cup; 1997. It continued to host World Cups through to 2011. The Euro Masters Regatta and the Munich Junior Regatta have been held more recently at the venue and next year the European Rowing Junior Championships will be there.

There are plans to upgrade infrastructure around the venue and during the event the plan is to have a spectator village, catering, bars, activities and merchandise on offer. The venue will also be used for canoe sprint and canoeing.

The European Championships is due to take place from 11-21 August 2022. A full sports programme is still to be announce but it is likely that rowing will be at the start of the championships. Also included in the programme is athletics, cycling, gymnastics, triathlon and more recently added beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis. Over 4000 athletes are expected from 50 countries.

This event will be part of an exceptional summer of sport, with the UEFA Women’s Euros, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Munich 2022 European Championships all happening through July and August 2022.



The multi-sport European Championships is an 11-day celebration of world-class sport that brings together existing individual continental championships into one coordinated event staged every four years. The Championships has a central timetable, uniform branding on-site, on-air and across digital and print media, with an overall country ranking table.

Website: www.munich2022.com