With the outbreak of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), the quickly growing number of cases now reported worldwide and the government actions to attempt to contain the transmission of the virus, as well as the impact on athletes’ training it has become very difficult and unadvisable to stage international competitions during the month of June 2020.

The European Rowing Board, the FISA Events Team and the Poznan Organising Committee (OC) have been in regular contact since the outbreak began. All parties have realised the multitude of issues that would prevent teams from training and travelling during the next two months, additionally the travel restrictions being imposed by an increasing number of national authorities, mandatory and voluntary quarantine periods, and, in many cases, lack of insurance coverage for coronavirus in some countries.

Due to these many factors, the European Rowing Board, FISA and the Poznan Organising Committee have taken the following decision for the 2020 European Rowing Championships, Poznan:

- The European Rowing Championships regatta, currently planned for 5 - 7 June, is cancelled on these dates and seeks to postpone the event.

- The OC, ERB and FISA are exploring the alternate dates in September or October 2020 to stage the event via a consultation with the Member European Rowing Federations.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC at office@rowing.poznan.pl.

European member federations are asked to complete an electronic survey by midnight CET, Monday, 6 April 2020.

European Rowing Board

31 March 2020