The idea for the Coastal Challenge came out of discussions between the European Rowing Board and Filippi boatbuilders who saw a gap in the coastal rowing calendar.

The challenge is open to European Rowing Member Federations and will take place over three days, from 23 to 25 October, at Marina Di Castagneto in Italy’s west coast province of Livorno. There will also be training days on 21 and 22 October to allow for racing preparation. Racing events will be in junior and senior Beach Sprints as well as senior Coastal Endurance format events.

For the Beach Sprint events racing will be for Member Federation representative competition, while the endurance races are open to any club members.

The event is organised by Circolo Nautico Donoratico and Filippi Lido S.r.l. with the support of the European Rowing Board and the Italian Rowing Federation.

With coastal rowing set to be proposed as an event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, this challenge will also be used as an opportunity to promote and develop coastal rowing.

“This is a great chance not just to get athletes competing again, but also to have organisers, officials and coaches develop their coastal rowing knowledge,” says European Rowing Confederation Chair, Ryszard Stadniuk.

All WHO and World Rowing recommended measures to reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus will be implemented.

For any questions please contact:

• info@ercc2020.com

• +39 329 645 2642