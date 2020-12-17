The new provider, Sotic has been working for several months to update and improve the current www.worldrowing.com. Story here: http://www.worldrowing.com/news/world-rowing-moves-new-website-with-sotic

The features and design follows an extensive consultation period with World Rowing’s stakeholders and the new website combines the requests. One of the main features is to have a top line search engine for the information-dense website.

There will be new ways to view videos and photos as well as new sections of relevant information.

The interest in World Rowing and international rowing events means this section has been designed for greater ease of use.

The World Rowing communications team hopes that the transition goes smoothly, the gremlins stay away and your new experience is a great one. We welcome any feedback: media@fisa.org