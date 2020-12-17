The Rio Organising Committee is now working towards these dates to deliver the event in line with current Covid-19 event staging guidelines which were developed by World Rowing based on WHO guidelines and respecting guidelines of the public health authorities in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil. World Rowing is applying its decision-making protocol which considers the current pandemic situation in the host country and city, travel and quarantine restrictions affecting the teams, and the implementation of the Covid response plans by the OC.

The decision for confirming the event, based on the above-mentioned protocol, will be published on Monday 11 January 2021 at 14:00 hrs CET.

On Tuesday 12 January 2021 at 17:00 hrs CET, World Rowing will host an online Question and Answer session with the representatives from the Members Federations in the Americas to respond to any questions. More details for this session will be sent to Member Federations directly.