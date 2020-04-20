Following the postponement of the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia and the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the review of postponement options available for staging these events has continued. The ERB and the OCs are doing their best to provide competition opportunities for European rowers but keeping a close look on the overall health situation for the safety and health of the rowers.

After consultation with key stakeholders, including surveys of member federations, below are the new dates for the 2020 European Rowing events:

- 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships, Duisburg, Germany will take place on the originally planned dates 5 to 6 September 2020, no change is possible.

Logistics Information for Teams:

. Accommodation booking deadline: 15 May

. Accommodation cancellation deadline (with no penalties): 31 May

. Accommodation Contact: accommodation@eru23ch2020.com

The ERB and the Duisburg OC have set 30 May 2020 as a deadline for a final staging decision after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.

- 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships, Belgrade, Serbia will now take place from 26 to 27 September 2020.

Logistics Information for Teams:

Teams that have already booked accommodation should contact the OC for next steps.

. Accommodation booking deadline: 5 July

. Accommodation cancellation deadlines

90% refund before 1 August



50% refund before 1 September



No refunds after 1 September

. Accommodation Contact: accommodation@belgraderowing.org

The ERB and the Belgrade OC have set 24 June 2020 as a deadline for a final staging decision after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.

- 2020 European Rowing Championships, Poznan, Poland will now take place from 9 to 11 October 2020.

Logistics Information for Teams:

. Teams that have already booked accommodation should contact the OC for next steps.

. Accommodation booking deadline: 9 August (including payment of the full amount to secure the booking)

. Accommodation cancellation deadline:

before 9 September, 50% refund of the paid amount



after 9 September, 10% refund of the paid amount

. Accommodation Contact: office@rowing.poznan.pl

The ERB and the Poznan OC have set 31 July 2020 as a deadline for a final staging decision after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.

The ERB, FISA and the OCs will continue to review the latest information and guidance from the World Health Organisation and the respective government authorities.