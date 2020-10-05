The European competition promoted by Italian boat builder Filippi, will take place from 23-25 October 2020. The challenge is open to European Rowing Member Federations and will take place over three days, at Marina Di Castagneto in Italy’s west coast province of Livorno. There will also be training days on 21 and 22 October to allow for racing preparation. Racing events will be in junior and senior Beach Sprints as well as senior Coastal Endurance format events.

David Filippi, President of the organising committee said that the organisation of the regatta is moving forward at a very rapid pace. He expects a substantial participation.

The Italian rowing federation President, Giuseppe Abbagnale, expressed his satisfaction for staging the first international competition in Italy amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “It will be an important race for the future of coastal rowing.”

The World Rowing Federation, FISA’s Executive Director Matt Smith then talked about the contacts between FISA and the International Olympic Committee to add coastal rowing – and especially Beach Sprints - into the Olympic programme. A final decision should be taken by the end of this year.

The event will be accompanied by a programme of extra activities. During the regatta’s break, rowers and guests will be able to enjoy the beauties of Tuscan cities close by.

The registrations to the race are still open here: https://ercc2020.com/registration/.

The organising committee will rent oars and coastal rowing boats to be shared among the participants during the race. The event will be live streamed on the official web site of the event, www.ERCC.20020.com.