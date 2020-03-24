A letter from FISA to World Rowing friends

Dear Rowing friends,

The world is experiencing a tremendous health crisis and in these unprecedented and extremely difficult times our thoughts are with all people affected and equally with all those who are contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

In this context, sports and rowing are significantly impacted.

With the international season initially scheduled to start soon and the Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, we have been monitoring the situation on a daily basis from the beginning.

Earlier this month, we decided together with the Organising Committees to cancel our events in April and May, World Cups I, II in Italy and then World Cup III in Lucerne and the remaining Olympic and Paralympic Continental and Final qualification regattas.

With still around 30% of our 526 athletes’ quota to fill, we are working hard with the International Olympic Committee, IOC, on all possible scenarios to finalise the best alternative to adapt the Olympic qualification system. We are equally working with the International Paralympic Committee, IPC, in regards to Paralympic Qualification.

The IOC is now considering different scenarios and the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on 24th July is being seriously questioned.

We very much appreciate that the current uncertainty around the final allocation is stressful for many athletes and teams. We aim to deliver it as soon as possible. You can count on us, in our determination and dedication to take the necessary decisions for the benefit of the rowers and the teams.

In the last seven days, the Executive Committee and Frida Swenson, the chair of the Athletes Commission, met no less than five times. And we will continue as long as the situation requires.

We know that, unfortunately, decisions will not fully satisfy everyone.

We feel very much for the athletes who have invested their time, their energy, their life… for an Olympic or Paralympic qualification. We know that many athletes are experiencing tough and less than ideal conditions for their preparation.

These unsettling times will come to an end, let’s all remain committed and united.

We encourage you to visit Worldrowing.com for the latest updates, news and features, to stay connected to the sport we all love.

We are grateful for your understanding and we wish you and your families all the best.

Sincerely,

Jean-Christophe Rolland Frida Svensson

FISA President Chair of FISA’s Athletes Commission

