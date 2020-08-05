The explosion occurred at Beirut’s cargo port where ammonium nitrate was being stored. The training centre was situated across the channel from the cargo port. Despite the distance the training centre was all but destroyed with the building collapsing around the boats.

Due to restriction of movement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, no athletes or coaches were at the centre and current updates confirm that all rowers are safe. World Rowing will update this story as more news comes to hand.

Lebanon national training centre, Beirut destroyed by explosion © FISA