The women’s coxed four started off the morning with a preliminary race. After steering problems at the start, Belarus fell to the back of the pack. France strode out to the lead and held through to the finish. This race determined the lanes for tomorrow’s A-final.

Finishing order: FRA, ROU, GER, BLR

In the heats of the men’s coxed four the water started to heat up when Ireland and France went head-to-head in the Heat 1. With one crew through directly to the A-final, that was the place to be. In the last 500m, Ireland picked up the rate and secured their place in tomorrow’s A-Final. In Heat 2, Romania took the early lead, but hot on their tails was Germany. Crossing the thousand-meter mark, Germany took up the rate to secure their first place into tomorrow’s A-final.

A-final qualifiers: FRA, GER

There were two heats in the lightweight women’s single sculls with the first place qualifying directly to the A-final. In Heat 1 the race was between Greece’s Evangelina Anastasiadou and Italy’s Greta Martinelli. They crossed 1500m evenly and it would all come down to the final sprint. Anastasiadou had a bit more power in the legs and pipped Martinelli at the line. Heat 2 had a clear winner when Femke van de Vliet from the Netherlands took an early lead and walked away from the rest of the field. She took her rate down and strolled over the finish line.

A-final qualifiers: GRE, NED

In the lightweight men’s single sculls it was the first three crews through to tomorrow’s semifinal. In Heat 1, the crews came down the course spread out and racing their own pace. Spain had the best of the pack, followed by Czech Republic and Germany. In Heat 2, Bulgaria’s Lazar Penev got off to blistering start, but he ran out of steam and Italy’s Niels Torre pushed through. At the finish line it was Italy, Denmark, Bulgaria. Heat 3 was the closest of the three with Greece and France charging through at the front of the pack. Through the line, Portugal had made the best of a tussle with Ireland.

Semifinal A/B qualifiers: ESP, CZE, GER, ITA, DEN, BUL, GRE, FRA, POR

Turkey had something to say in Heat 1 of the lightweight women’s pair. With only one crew directly through to the A-final, Turkey wanted to avoid a second race today. They held off a challenge from Ukraine to secure the position. In Heat 2, it was Italy with the fastest start, but into the final 500m they lost steam and Ireland pushed through to secure their A-final position.

A-final qualifiers: TUR, IRL

The water remained flat and a slight rain started to come down at the start of the lightweight men’s pair. Moldova shot off the start in Heat 1 and had a commanding lead down the course. But in the last 250m, Ukraine turned on the gas. Moldova seemed to be discouraged and in the last strokes, paddled over the finish line. In Heat 2, Italy and Germany went head-to-head for the first 1000 meters. Crossing into the second half of the race, Italy made a push and held their advantage through the line.

A-final qualifiers: UKR, ITA

It was a preliminary race in the lightweight women’s quadruple sculls and it was no surprise to see Italy dominating the field. They are the strongest crew on paper and looked to be proving that today.

Finishing order: ITA, GER, NED, FRA, GRE

Ireland has been building their lightweight team and it showed in Heat 1 of the lightweight men’s quadruple sculls. With one crew through to the A-final, Ireland secured their spot early on. In Heat 2, France got the best of Italy off the start and held their lead through the finish line.

A-final qualifiers: IRL, FRA

The first Olympic boatclass on the water was the women’s single sculls. This much-anticipated event did not disappoint as the field was narrowed moving toward the semifinals. Home favourite Alexandra Foester showed that she was ready to impress by taking the lead in Heat 1. Following her with a direct spot to the A/B semifinal was Ireland’s Claire Feerick. In Heat 2, the favourite on paper Anneta Kyridou of Greece had an open-water lead ahead of the field. Greta Jaanson of Estonia fought off Bulgaria to take the second spot. And a close race in Heat 3 pulled the top two scullers away from the rest of the field. Russia’s Anastasiia Liubich got the better of Austria’s Johanna Kristof at the line, but both progress to the A/B semifinal.

A/B Semifinal qualifiers: GER, IRL, GRE, EST, RUS, AUT

The biggest entry of the entire event was in the men’s single sculls. There were four heats to come down the course and the rain just let up as they got underway. The top two qualified directly for the A/B semifinal and in the first heat there were three crews fighting for that position. Italy’s Nicolo Carucci had the best middle thousand to take the lead, followed by Estonia ahead of Denmark. In Heat 2, the first two became clear at the start when Lukas Reim of Austria and Jan Fleissner of the Czech Republic took off. These two went stroke-for-stroke through the middle of the race and secured their spot in the A/B semifinal. It was a spread field in Heat 3 when Romania’s Mihai Chiruta took the lead. The rest of the pack fell into line behind him, with Hungary making the best of it to claim the second spot. Home favourite Moritz Wolff was the quickest in Heat 4. He was followed by Daan van Haasteren from the Netherlands.

A/B semifinal qualifiers: ITA, EST, AUT, CZE, ROU, HUN, GER, NED