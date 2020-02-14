Wherever you are in the world, it’s time to get ready for the 2020 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Sprints.

Find a Concept2 indoor rowing machine, race for 1000m, register your time and see how you compare to everyone else.

Here are the details:

- Complete 1000m on the Concept2 indoor rowing machine between 4-8 March 2020 (no Dynamic or indoor rowers on slides).

- For individuals, submit your time to the Concept2 Online Logbook by 12pm GMT on 10 March 2020.

- Or organise an event or do it with a team. Events and teams can then send their results by email to ranking@concept2.com. If you submit ten or more results from an event held by your club or team, you’ll be entered in a raffle for a new indoor rower for your facility. For each additional ten entries you will get an extra ticket into the raffle. Results must be emailed by 12pm GMT (08:00 ET) on 10 March 2020.

- Your score will be compared with people in your category from around the world.

- Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female times in each category. Categories are listed below.

- Once completed share your experience on World Rowing Facebook and Instagram @WorldRowingOfficial by using #WRVISprints. Then;

- Start planning on how to beat your time in 2021!

Categories: (Men and Women)

J12 and under

J13-14

J15-16

J17-18

19-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70-79

80+

Lightweight categories are offered from 19 years old and above

Lightweight specifications:

Lightweight Women: < = 61.5 kg (135 lbs)

< = 61.5 kg (135 lbs) Lightweight Men: < = 75 kg (165 lbs)

Para-rowing categories (Men/Women)

New for 2020; specific para-rowing age categories.

PR3 (Leg, Trunk and Arms), PR2 (Trunk and Arms), PR1 (Arms and Shoulders)

International classification is not required.