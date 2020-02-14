Indoor… anywhere. 2020 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Sprints
Wherever you are in the world, it’s time to get ready for the 2020 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Sprints.
Find a Concept2 indoor rowing machine, race for 1000m, register your time and see how you compare to everyone else.
Here are the details:
- Complete 1000m on the Concept2 indoor rowing machine between 4-8 March 2020 (no Dynamic or indoor rowers on slides).
- For individuals, submit your time to the Concept2 Online Logbook by 12pm GMT on 10 March 2020.
- Or organise an event or do it with a team. Events and teams can then send their results by email to ranking@concept2.com. If you submit ten or more results from an event held by your club or team, you’ll be entered in a raffle for a new indoor rower for your facility. For each additional ten entries you will get an extra ticket into the raffle. Results must be emailed by 12pm GMT (08:00 ET) on 10 March 2020.
- Your score will be compared with people in your category from around the world.
- Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female times in each category. Categories are listed below.
- Once completed share your experience on World Rowing Facebook and Instagram @WorldRowingOfficial by using #WRVISprints. Then;
- Start planning on how to beat your time in 2021!
Categories: (Men and Women)
- J12 and under
- J13-14
- J15-16
- J17-18
- 19-29
- 30-39
- 40-49
- 50-59
- 60-69
- 70-79
- 80+
Lightweight categories are offered from 19 years old and above
Lightweight specifications:
- Lightweight Women: < = 61.5 kg (135 lbs)
- Lightweight Men: < = 75 kg (165 lbs)
Para-rowing categories (Men/Women)
New for 2020; specific para-rowing age categories.
PR3 (Leg, Trunk and Arms), PR2 (Trunk and Arms), PR1 (Arms and Shoulders)
International classification is not required.
- 12 and under
- 13-14
- 15-16
- 17-18
- 19-29
- 30-39
- 40-49
- 50-59
- 60-69
- 70-79
- 80+