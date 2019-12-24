1. It’s not all or nothing. Rowers are always on the go. All or nothing is practically the definition of the sport. When you’re on holiday, it can be easy to think that a quick workout is not enough. But even a quick workout will help your body stay primed and you’ll have an easier time jumping back into your training plan after.

2. No erg? No problem. While the indoor rowing machines is one of the best tools out there for an on-land workout, you might not always have access to one. If you can’t find a rowing machine, there are still creative ways to get a good workout (see tip 3).

3. Be creative. You don’t need a gym, or even equipment to sweat. Try a bodyweight workout (see below), or go outside if you can. Make yourself an obstacle course with sprints, jumps and push-ups.

4. Try contacting a local rowing club. If you’re traveling during the holidays, give the local rowing club a call. They might have a group session you can join, or even an erg you can use. It’s a great way to meet some locals as well

5. Get some sleep. The early mornings that are often synonymous with rowing can be tough on your body. Use the holiday period to rest by sleeping a full eight hours per night. But don’t disrupt your rhythm too much, try to go to bed and wake up at around the same time every day.

6. Enjoy your favorite foods. The food during the holiday season can be overwhelming. As a rower, you will need to make sure you eat to sustain your activity level. But don’t forget that if you’re exercising less, your body needs less fuel as well. So choose your favorite holidays foods and enjoy them, but stop before you’ve had too much.

7. Don’t forget to drink water. It can be easy to get caught up in the holiday festivities and drink too much caffeine or alcohol. Remember to balance your caffeinated and alcoholic drinks with a glass of water.

8. Get back to rowing asap. As soon as you can, get back into your regular training schedule. The sooner you’re back in the swing of things, the easier it will be for your body and the farther you will be able to progress.

Bodyweight workout for rowers

3-5 sets

- 20 burpees (with a full push-up)

- 20 jump squats

- 20 sit-ups

- 20 mountain climbers

- 20 leg raises

- 20 high jumps (try to bring your knees to your chest)

(repeat)