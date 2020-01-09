How to follow the 2020 European Rowing Indoor Championships
This weekend the Královka Hall in Prague, Czech Republic will be hosting the 2020 European Rowing Indoor Championships.
There are just under 1000 entries including Czech national rowing team who will be putting their best rowers forward to compete over the 2000m distance. They include Olympic medallist from the men’s single sculls Ondrej Synek. For the women, Olympian Lenka Antosova will be one of the top contenders. World Champion in the lightweight men’s single sculls, Martino Goretti from Italy is also competing.
The Královka Hall is a world-class basketball facility slightly north of the city centre. Racing will start Saturday 11 January at 08:30 CET. Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.
- The provisional time table for the event can be found here. And entries for all the races are available here.
- Live VIDEO streaming will be available on the World Rowing YouTube channel. The video streaming will start 10 minutes before the first race, therefore at 08:20 (CET).
