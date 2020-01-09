There are just under 1000 entries including Czech national rowing team who will be putting their best rowers forward to compete over the 2000m distance. They include Olympic medallist from the men’s single sculls Ondrej Synek. For the women, Olympian Lenka Antosova will be one of the top contenders. World Champion in the lightweight men’s single sculls, Martino Goretti from Italy is also competing.

The Královka Hall is a world-class basketball facility slightly north of the city centre. Racing will start Saturday 11 January at 08:30 CET. Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.