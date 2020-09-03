How to follow: European Rowing Under 23 Championships
The 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany are about to get underway and have boasted a record entry for this first on-water event of the season. After much anticipation, crews from around Europe will have the chance to test their 2020 speed.
European rowers under the age of 23 are set to compete across 22 boat classes with the aim to become European Champions.
The draw will take place on Friday 4 September at 17:00 CET and will be live streamed on World Rowing Facebook.
Racing will begin on Saturday 6 September at 9:00 CET and all racing will be streamed on the World Rowing website.
Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.
- The provisional time table for the event can be found here. And entries for all the races are available here.
- Racing results will be available on the World Rowing website.
- Live VIDEO streaming will be available on www.worldrowing.com. Video streaming will start 5 minutes before every race and will cover ALL races from Saturday 6 September to Sunday 7 September.
- Follow the live blog on the World Rowing website
Follow us on Facebook, Facebook Under23s, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for behind the scenes interviews, live updates, photos and more.
