Be ready to see intense racing at the famous venue, the Ada Ciganlija Regatta course, home of the 2023 World Rowing Championships. European rowers under the age of 19 are set to compete across 14 boat classes with the aim to become European Champions.

The draw will take place on Friday 25 September at 17:00 CET and will be live streamed on World Rowing Facebook.

Racing will begin on Saturday 26 September at 9:30 CET and all racing will be streamed on the World Rowing website.

Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.

The provisional time table for the event can be found here. And entries for all the races are available here.



Racing results will be available on the World Rowing website. Live VIDEO streaming will be available on www.worldrowing.com. Video streaming will start 5 minutes before every race and will cover ALL races from Saturday 26 September to Sunday 27 September.



Follow the live blog on the World Rowing website



