How to Follow : 2020 World Rowing Indoor Championships
The World Rowing Indoor Championships goes into its third year and is taking place on 7-8 February 2020 in Paris, France. The event is being staged in Pierre de Coubertin Stadium, right in the heart of the city of lights.
More than 2300 athletes from 51 countries have registered to compete, including defending World Champion and record holder as the fastest woman in the world, Olena Buryak from Ukraine. Also reigning World Champion in the men’s para-rowing PR3, Sean Gaffney of Great Britain. The event will be held in conjunction with the French Indoor Rowing Championships and this is reflected in a large number of entries coming from host nation France.
The first race will start Friday, 7 February at 18:00 CET.
Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.
- The provisional time table for the event will be coming soon. And entries for all the races are available here.
- Live VIDEO streaming will be available on WorldRowing.com and on World Rowing’s YouTube channel. The video streaming will start 10 minutes before the first race, therefore at 17:50 CET on Friday, and at 8:50 CET on Saturday.
