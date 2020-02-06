More than 2300 athletes from 51 countries have registered to compete, including defending World Champion and record holder as the fastest woman in the world, Olena Buryak from Ukraine. Also reigning World Champion in the men’s para-rowing PR3, Sean Gaffney of Great Britain. The event will be held in conjunction with the French Indoor Rowing Championships and this is reflected in a large number of entries coming from host nation France.

The first race will start Friday, 7 February at 18:00 CET.

Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop.