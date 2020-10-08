Taking place in Poznan, Poland, the 2020 European Rowing Championships starts Friday 9 October and goes through to the finals on 11 October.

We’ll be seeing the best rowers in Europe compete at the famous venue, Lake Malta in the heart of Poznan. This is a prime international regatta course which regularly hosts international rowing and canoeing events.

Be ready to see intense racing for the first – and only – international senior regatta this year.

The draw will take place at 15:00 (CET) on Thursday 8 October and will be live streamed on Facebook. The first races commence Friday 9 October at 09:00 (CET).

Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet or desktop.

The provisional time table for the event can be found here. And entries for all the races are available here. Live race tracker and commentary will be available for ALL races on www.worldrowing.com. Live VIDEO streaming will be available for A-finals on Sunday 11 October on www.worldrowing.com, starting at 09:50 (CET). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for behind the scenes interviews, live updates, photos and more. Also available on WorldRowing.com



- Start lists / Schedule

- Results

- News / Photos / Live blog / Quotes from athletes Join the conversation …

- Use the hashtag #ERChamps, #EuropeanRowing, #Poznan2020 and tagging us @WorldRowing on Twitter.

*Please note: there will be geo-blocking for the United States for 24 hours after the event but there will be no geo-blocking for New Zealand.