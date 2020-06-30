For immediate release

Lausanne, 30 June 2020





The World Rowing Federation, FISA, is pleased to announce the cities and member federations that will host the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships and the 2022 and 2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals.

The cities of Hamburg (GER), Toronto (CAN), Prague (CZE), Saundersfoot (Wales, GBR), and Sabaudia (ITA) have all won attribution to host a World Rowing Championship in the upcoming years.

World Rowing Indoor Championships:

· 2022 World Rowing Indoor Championships – Hamburg, GER

· 2023 World Rowing Indoor Championships – Toronto, CAN

· 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships – Prague, CZE





World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals:

· 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals - Wales, GBR

· 2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals - Sabaudia, ITA





The World Rowing Indoor Championships will take place over two days while the Coastal Championships and Beach Sprints Finals will span over two consecutive weekends. The exact competition dates are yet to be set.

Indoor rowing continues to grow as a rowing discipline in its own right as it has become more than another training tool for on-water rowers. Indoor rowing machines can now be found in fitness gyms, CrossFit facilities, rehabilitation clinics, schools, universities and urban sports settings all around the world.

“After the growth and success of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 World Rowing Indoor Championships and after a virtual event in 2021, we are looking forward to staging the event in these iconic cities,” says FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland.

The World Rowing Coastal Championships combined with the Beach Sprint Finals - with rowers able to participate in both events – will expand to new locations in 2022 and 2023. The competition will take place along the shores of the Irish and Mediterranean Sea, in the two coastal towns of Saundersfoot, Wales and then in Sabaudia in Central Italy.

“The exciting nature of coastal rowing will fit perfectly in these environments. We already know that the British and Italian Rowing Federations have the capability of staging world-class events and we are looking forward to working with organising committees to make these events truly memorable,” says Rolland.