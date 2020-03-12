The 2020 World Erg Challenge wants you to be part of a team, join in, have fun, get fitter and be in to win prizes.

The World Erg Challenge is about teams from all over the world getting onto a Concept2 indoor rowing machine and doing as many metres as possible between 15 March and 15 April 2020. Teams must consist of at least two people and it is totally up to you how you do your metres.

Be part of a team, test yourself, try something new and finish with pride. Teamwork is about cooperation with others. It’s about friendship. It’s about supporting each other. It’s about having fun.

The winning team will be the one that amounts the most metres. The more you row, the more your team climbs up the classification. Just like that.

Logging your metres is done through the Concept2 log book. And all you need to know about the challenge can be found here.

Become that ultimate indoor rowing team. Be awesome.

If you’re up for a big challenge and want some inspiration, last year’s individual winner, Don Altrichter’s story is

