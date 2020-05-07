7 May 2020

Lausanne, Switzerland

The World Rowing Federation’s, FISA, Council has decided that the 2020 FISA Ordinary and Extraordinary Congresses will be staged virtually from 16 to 18 October 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19 global pandemic. FISA has identified a technology that will respect the Statutes and enable delegates to vote on proposed changes to the FISA Statutes, Rules of Racing and related Bye-Laws, and any other issue proposed for a vote.

In the months leading up to the Congresses, FISA will stage a number of video presentations of the proposed changes to the Statutes and Rules, and a series of live video conferencing sessions for questions and answers.

Member federation delegates are asked to keep the three official congress days – 16 to 18 October 2020 - reserved for the final live, video conferencing and voting sessions.

More information will follow.