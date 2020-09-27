Having had the second fastest time in the heats of the junior women's single sculls, Wiktoria Kalinowska of Poland maintained her form and led the first semi-final from the start. However, knowing she was safe, she eased off towards the finish allowing 2019 European Rowing Junior Championships gold medallist Daria Stavynoga to come ahead. Ana-Maria Matran of Romania took the third qualification spot. In the second semi-final Viyaleta Dzmitryieya of Belarus had a clear lead across the line. A sprint to the line from Bettina Siska (Hungary) placed her in front of Deniznur Baykara (Turkey).

A-final qualifiers: UKR, POL, ROU, BLR, HUN, TUR

Belarus led the first semi-final of the junior women’s double sculls from the start. In the third quarter Greece and Russia traded places with Greece moving up to second, less than a second ahead of Russia. In the second semi-final, the Swiss double led the race from start to finish, holding off a late challenge from Slovenia. France took the third qualification place.

A-final qualifiers: BLR, GRE, RUS, SUI, SLO, FRA

The first semi-final of the junior men’s double sculls had very close racing with huge cheers of relief from the crews who crossed the line in the top three. With controlled style, Spain had a comfortable lead in the second semi-final. Switzerland managed to hold-off challenges from Czech Republic and Lithuania. Hungary took second place.

A-final qualifiers: POL, GRE, FRA, ESP, HUN, SUI

The junior men’s quadruple sculls provided incredibly close racing as the crews battled for places in the A-final. Czech Republic had a comfortable lead throughout the race but at 1000m there were four crews fighting for the two remaining places. By the finish, it was Ireland and Poland who had made their mark. The finish of the second semi-final was even closer. Russia crossed the line first, closely followed by Belarus. The Swiss crew put on a massive sprint to the line which paid off as they took the third qualification spot, with huge cheers as they crossed the line.

A-final qualifiers: CZE, IRE, POL, RUS, BLR, SUI