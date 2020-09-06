Women’s Coxed Four Final

In the first medal-winning race of the day, the favourites were the defending champions from Romania, but France decided to put up a giant start. They took an open-water lead over the rest of the field by the 1000 meters, rowing with a long, relaxed stroke rate. Into the third 500 meters, Romania and Belarus started eating back at the early French lead. Germany was falling back, they were going to slip out of the medals. Coming to the line, France with an impressive lead to take the gold, Romania with silver and Germany with the charge to take the bronze medal ahead of Belarus.

Final: FRA, ROU, GER

"Our strategy was to dominate the race from start to finish. We were able to do that. The World's Best time is the cherry on top of the cake. We are very happy." Pauline Rossignel, France, Gold

Men’s Coxed Four A-Final

The men’s coxed four hit the course under the midday sun and the home favourite had Germans excited as they took the lead off the start. But could they hold off the fast-paced Irish and French crews? Coming into the second 1000 meters, the Germans took up their rate to try to break away, but it was the Italians who had started to move. France was quickly dropping back as Italy moved through and took the Irish with them. Into the final sprint, Germany had to pull out all the stops to win ahead of Italy and Ireland.

Final: GER, ITA, IRL

“It was really a pleasure, we got off to the lead at the start and found a really smooth rhythm. That is what we had practiced the most. We were able to be secure at the catch and hold it through the finish.” Robin Goeritz, Men's Coxed Four, Germany, gold

Women’s Pair A-Final

The reigning World Rowing Under 23 Champions from Greece were looking to secure the 2020 European title and they went off the start like they meant it. At 500 meters they had a 3-second lead on the rest of the field, with Romania and Ireland trying to catch back up. It looked like the Greeks would have it done and dusted, but coming into the final sprint, Romania had something to say. They turned up the power and lifted their rate. Kyridou and Bompou tried to respond, but the Romanians had the momentum. Through the line it was Romania, Greece and Ireland.

Final: ROU, GRE, IRL

"I am so happy ! I've been racing with my friend for so long. We were able to finish the race very strong as we planned." Adriana Ailincai, Romania, Gold

Women’s Four A-Final

Four crews on the water had the extra advantage of not racing the repechage: Romania, Russia, Spain and Italy. Romania came through in the heats with the fastest time and they pushed off the start with the intention of winning. Surprising the winners of the other heat, Russia, were nowhere to be found. With Romania pushing into an open water lead the question would be who would take the lesser medals? First Belarus took that position, but not for long. Italy wound up their stroke rate and they took the Netherlands with them on the near side of the course. With Romania trying to get farther away Italy and the Netherlands wound it up one more time into the finish.

Final: ROU, ITA, NED

“It was very hard, but in the last strokes it went exactly as we wanted. We could look back and see the rest of the crews. This medal, it was for my mother.” Dumitrita Juncanariu (s), Women's Four, Romania, gold

Lightweight women’s single sculls – A-final

What a performance from the young Evangelia Anastasiadou of Greece. She is stepping up to the under-23 level and holding true to the Greek prowess in lightweight rowing. She had a four-second lead at 500 meters and could control the race from the lead. Behind her it was a tussel for silver and bronze between Italy and the Netherlands. Femke van de Vliet added a little length to her strokes and through the 1000-meter mark pushed ahead of Greta Martinelli from Italy. The order remained the same through the line.

Final: GRE, NED, ITA

"My strategy was to start very strong and then control the race. I managed to do that and I am very happy." Evangelia Anastasiadou, Greece, Gold

Lightweight men’s single sculls – A-final

Italy’s Niels Torre comes out of their under-23 lightweight men’s double that finished second at the World Rowing Under 23 Championships last year. He worked his way through the heats and the semifinals to find himself in a favored centre lane. But he knew he would have his work cut out with the speed of the Greek sculler Antonios Papakonstantinou and the Czech Jan Cinibuch. It was Cinibuch who made a go for it in the third 500 meters and edged ahead of Torre. But Torre had a bit left in his legs. Into the final sprint, Torre powered up, Cinibuch tried to go with him, but ran out of steam.

Final: ITA, CZE, GRE