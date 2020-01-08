This will mark the third year of the World Rowing Indoor Championships and this year it will be in conjunction with the French Indoor Rowing Championships. Already a large number of entries have been received from France on top of a large spread of nations including Sweden, Ukraine, Estonia, Portugal and the United States.

Over the two days of racing, the first day includes 500m racing for age groups from junior through to masters and open. There are also para-rowing categories. There are also categories for lightweight men and women. On the second day, Saturday 8 February, the 2000m championship events will take place. These are for junior, under-23, open, masters and para-rowers. A relay of teams of eight with each rower doing 250m is open to all ages.

To date there are over 1900 athletes entered taking up more than 2400 entry seats.

To enter click here.