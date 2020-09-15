For immediate release

Lausanne, 15 September 2020



Entries are in for the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships to take place in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 426 competitors are entered in the regatta from 27 countries.

To be held at the Ada Ciganlija Regatta course, situated on Sava Lake, the regatta goes from 26-27 September 2020. The Ada Ciganlija venue is located in the heart of Belgrade and has previously hosted numerous World Rowing events, including the 2017 and 2018 World Rowing Cup I. It will also be hosting the 2023 World Rowing Championships.

As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, this will be just the second “on water” competition for the 2020 international rowing season, following on from the European Rowing Under 23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany earlier this month.

The Belgrade Organising Committee, the Belgrade City and Serbian State medical authorities have carefully followed the World Health Organisation and World Rowing Safe Event Guidelines to establish the necessary and appropriate infection prevention measures during the event. Plans have been put in place to ensure that the event is staged with the lowest possible risk of infection.

Russia and Romania are boating the biggest teams with entries in 13 out of the 14 boat classes. France and host nation Serbia have also entered large teams. They have entries in ten and eight boat classes respectively.

The men's double sculls has attracted a very competitive field of 18 boats. The Spanish crew of Caetano Horta Pombo and Pablo Moreno look strong on paper with the former finishing fifth in last year’s final at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo. The Greek crew of Dimitrios Stasinos and Georgios Makrygiannis will also be serious contenders as Stasinos is known for winning a bronze medal last year at the European Rowing Junior Championships in Essen.

The second largest field is the women's single sculls with 17 entries. Defending champion Daria Stavynoga from Ukraine will take on Poland’s Wiktoria Kalinowska who finished fifth at the 2019 European Rowing Junior Championships. Hungary’s Bettina Siska will be a serious contender as well in the single, having finished fourth at last year’s World Rowing Junior Championships.

The European Rowing Junior Championships is raced in 14 boat classes and is open to all European Member Federations (which includes Israel) for athletes under the age of 19. A rower may compete in a junior rowing event until 31 December of the year in which he/she reaches the age of 18.

Racing begins on Saturday 26 September 2020 with heats and progresses through repechages, semi-finals and to the finals on Sunday 27 September.

There will be live video streaming available on World Rowing’s YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/WorldRowingFISA and World Rowing website, www.worldrowing.com

Keep track of results, race information, photographs on http://www.worldrowing.com/events/2020-european-rowing-junior-championships/event-information