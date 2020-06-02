The ERB and the OC are doing their best to be able to provide competition opportunities for European rowers. With the change in date and the new circumstances that the regatta will be held, this has meant a number of modifications are necessary for the regatta to go ahead.

Safeguarding the health and reducing the risk levels for all participants is necessary. The ERB and OC will be following guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the local government authorities on the staging of events during the post-pandemic COVID-19 period.

Appropriate plans are being put in place to ensure that the event is staged with the lowest possible risk for contamination. It is apparent that with these additional preventative measures there will be some additional costs to the OC. The ERB and OC are considering a “safe event accreditation charge” of Euro 20 per participant to cover some of the additional costs.

While the ERB and Duisburg OC commit to put the recommended preventative measures in place during the event, it is important that all participants at the event take individual responsibility. A signed consent form will be required from each participating Member Federation which confirms that the participants in that team will adhere to the event infection prevention guidelines and that any costs related to an infection during the event (testing, quarantines, hospitalisation) would be the responsibility of the individual participant or the Member Federation. This form will be published to Member Federations in advance of the event.

In order for the measures put in place by the OC to be as effective as possible at the hotels, it is strongly recommended that Member Federations make accommodation bookings to stay in official OC hotels via the Organising Committee system.

While the details of the event preventative guidelines are being fine-tuned with the local government authorities, the ERB and OC have postponed the final decision on staging the event to 15 June 2020. Accommodation bookings can be made without any cancellation costs by 20 June 2020. The OC will send the invoices after the final decision.

European Rowing Board

Ryszard Stadniuk, Chair Annamarie Phelps, Deputy Chair

Eva Szanto Nebojsa Jevremovich

Patrick Rombaut Algirdas Raslanas

Dusan Machacek