With the outbreak of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), the quickly growing number of cases now reported worldwide and the government actions to attempt to contain the transmission of the virus, it has become very difficult and unadvisable to stage international competitions during the month of May 2020.

The health and safety of the athletes and all other participants, including the general public as well as taking responsible and necessary measures to manage the spread of the virus are the priorities of all parties involved in running international rowing events. FISA, European Rowing and the respective Organising Committees (OCs) have been in regular contact since the outbreak began. In all calls, the latest information and recommendations from the World Health Organisation, other international health experts and the decisions of government and health authorities of the participating nations have been reviewed and discussed in detail.

All have realised the multitude of issues that would prevent teams from travelling during May, including the travel restrictions being imposed by an increasing number of national authorities, mandatory and voluntary quarantine periods, and, in many cases, lack of insurance coverage for coronavirus in some countries.

Due to these many factors, the European Rowing Board, FISA and the Serbian Rowing Federation Federation have taken the following decision for the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships, Belgrade

· Current dates - This event is cancelled on the currently scheduled dates of 30 to 31 May 2020.

· Postponement possible - Alternate dates to host the event are being considered via a consultation with the Member European Rowing Federations.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC at accommodation@belgraderowing.org

FISA and European Rowing understand the tremendous disruption to the activities of the European Member Rowing federations, athletes and crews as a result of the global pandemic situation and is taking these decisions in the very best and most principled way possible can under the circumstances.

European Rowing Board