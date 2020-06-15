2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships, Duisburg, Germany

The European Rowing Board (ERB) and the Duisburg Organising Committee are pleased to confirm that the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships are now confirmed for 5-6 September 2020.

Following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Duisburg Organising Committee (OC), Duisburg City authorities, FISA Sports Medicine Commission, the ERB and Duisburg OC have prepared Event Infection Prevention Guidelines (Guidelines Link) to ensure that the event is staged with the lowest possible risk of contamination while ensuring world-class competition facilities.

While the OC will implement these prevention measures it is a requirement that all participants ensure adherence to these measures. All participants will be required to complete a pre-event Health Questionnaire (Questionnaire Link). All participating National Rowing Federations will be required to sign a Consent Form (Form Link) accepting responsibility for their teams.

National Federations will receive an email from the Duisburg OC with details on how to submit these questionnaires/forms electronically. Any participant for whom the relevant forms, information and consent has not been received in advance may be denied accreditation. The regular accommodation cancellation policies as mentioned in the link will apply http://duisburg2020.com/#competition.

It is important to note that while the staging of the event is confirmed, there is always a possibility of a late event cancellation if the Covid-19 pandemic situation worsens. This will be determined by local authorities in Duisburg and Germany. In preparation for such a scenario, the OC is negotiating to minimise accommodation cancellation fees, but there is no guarantee that they will be able to improve the current terms (note – regular accommodation cancellation policies will still apply).

The ERB and OC continue to monitor the WHO and local recommendations. Any updates to the Event Infection Prevention Guidelines will be shared with the National Federations.

The ERB would like to thank the German Rowing Federation for their offer to cover the additional costs for the implementation of the Event Infection Prevention Plan which means the OC does not need to apply an accreditation charge for the teams.

The ERB and OC look forward to opening the European Rowing regatta season and welcoming the rowers from the continent.

2020 European Rowing Junior Championships, Belgrade, Serbia 26 - 27 September

The Belgrade OC and the Serbian Rowing Federation have been closely monitoring the situation with the local government authorities. Appropriate plans are being put in place for staging a safe event. The ERB and the Belgrade OC have set 24 June 2020 as a deadline for a final staging decision after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.

2020 European Rowing Championships, Poznan, Poland 9-11 October

The Poznan OC is working closely with the city government and medical authorities to implement the necessary preventive measures for a safe staging of the event. The ERB and the Poznan OC have set 31 July 2020 as a deadline for a final staging decision after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.

2021 European Rowing Season

As a result of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021 and the cancellations of events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, a date change for nearly all events in the 2021 European Rowing regatta season has been required.

Following an extensive consultation period with stakeholders, including National Federations and Organising Committees, the ERB and the World Rowing Federation, FISA, are pleased to announce the new dates for the 2021 European Rowing regatta season:

European Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualification Regatta (Varese, ITA) – 5-7 April 2021

European Rowing Championships (Varese, ITA) – 9-11 April 2021

European Rowing Junior Championships (Munich, GER) – 22-23 May 2021

European Rowing Under 23 Championships (Kruszwica, POL) – 4-5 September 2021

An updated European Rowing Long Term Calendar for 2021-2024 is available online here.



2021 Para-rowing at European Rowing events

Para-rowing events will be offered at the European Olympic & Paralympic Qualification Regatta (PR1 men’s single sculls and PR1 women’s single sculls) and European Rowing Championships (all Paralympic boat classes).

Para-rowing classification for athletes with a physical impairment will be offered at European Paralympic Qualification Regatta (Varese, ITA). Athletes who want to get classified and take part in the European Rowing Championships in Varese, will have the opportunity to do so at the preceding European Olympic & Paralympic Qualification Regatta.



The 2021 event calendar has been agreed subject to the clearing of the COVID-19 pandemic and all related government measures to contain its spread. ERB and FISA continue to closely monitor the recommendations of the WHO and all recommendations for the staging of safe and healthy events.