Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 European Rowing Junior Championships (ERJCH) could not be staged as planned. Originally scheduled for the 30-31 May, the pandemic meant postponement was necessary. Following a survey of World Rowing’s Member Federations and consultation with the relevant authorities it was decided to postpone the event to September.

The Serbian Rowing Federation and the European Rowing Board (ERB) have been closely monitoring the evolving pandemic situation and, with the support of the Serbian and Belgrade governments, have put in place a plan to host the event using the Event Infection Prevention Guidelines (Guidelines Link) based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and FISA Sports Medicine Commission.

Each participant will be required to complete a Pre-Event Health Questionnaire (Questionnaire Link) and Member Federations are obliged to sign a consent form (Form Link)accepting responsibility for their teams.

Although it appears that the pandemic situation in continental Europe is coming under control, this is an evolving situation. There is always the possibility that the situation can change for the worst which could make it unsafe to host the championships. The Belgrade Organising Committee (OC) is aware of such risks and is negotiating with the hotels to minimise the financial impact to the teams. But there is no guarantee that the terms of the regular accommodation cancellation policies (https://belgraderowing.org/accommodation/) will improve.

The ERB and Belgrade OC continue to monitor the WHO and local recommendations and any updates to the Event Infection Prevention Guidelines will be shared with the Member Federations.

Update for the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships

Duisburg, Germany, 5-6 September

A coronavirus transmission incident at a meat processing plant in Germany, widely reported in the media, caused the German government to announce on 17 June 2020 that major events will now be banned in Germany until the end of October with the exception of events where contact tracing and compliance with hygiene regulations are implemented. Following this announcement the Duisburg Organising Committee have confirmed with the government authorities that the Event Infection Protection Plan put in place (http://www.duisburg2020.com/#news) for the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships complies with the regulations and the event can be hosted as planned.





Update for the 2020 European Rowing Championships

Poznan, Poland, 9-11 October

The Poznan Organising Committee continues to work closely with the city and medical authorities to put plans in place for implementing the necessary preventive measures for a safe staging of the event. A final staging decision would be taken before the 31 July 2020 deadline after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation.