UPDATE 10 MARCH 2020

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), the quickly growing number of cases now reported worldwide, government actions to contain the virus and increasing restrictions on global travel, the FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation, the cities of Sabaudia, Varese and Gavirate, and the respective Organising Committees (OCs) have been carefully evaluating the impact of this situation on all stakeholders for the upcoming World Rowing events due to take place in Italy.

The health and safety of the athletes and all other participants as well as the general public are the priorities of all parties involved in the organisation of these events. FISA, the Italian Rowing Federation, the three cities and the OCs have been in regular contact since the outbreak began. In all conference calls, the latest information and recommendations from the World Health Organisation, the Italian health authorities and the decisions of government and health authorities of the participating nations have been reviewed and discussed in detail.

We have all realised the multitude of issues that would prevent teams from travelling to Italy, including the travel restrictions being imposed by an increasing number of national authorities, mandatory and voluntary quarantine periods, and lack of medical coverage for coronavirus in some countries. These factors, amongst others, would have likely limited the participation of Member Federations in the events scheduled in Italy in April and May 2020. We understood that prompt and decisive action was sought and needed in order to minimise the negative financial impacts on all stakeholders given a pragmatic analysis of the situation.

The FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation, the cities of Sabaudia, Varese and Gavirate, and the respective Organising Committees have taken the following decisions:

1. World Rowing Cups I and II





a. World Rowing Cup I (10 to 12 April 2020) in Sabaudia

The FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation and the OC, with the agreement of the City of Sabaudia, have decided to cancel the World Rowing Cup I scheduled for 10-12 April 2020.

The FISA Development Programme training camp that was scheduled to take place in Sabaudia (5 to 15 April 2020), and continue in Piediluco (15 to 19 April 2020) and Varese (19 to 26 April 2020) has also been cancelled.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC directly at accommodation@sabaudiarowing.com.

b. World Rowing Cup II (1 to 3 May 2020) in Varese

The FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation, the City of Varese and the Varese OC have decided to cancel World Rowing Cup II (1 to 3 May 2020) in Varese.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC directly at rowing@vareseturismo.it .

Both 2020 World Rowing Cups I and II are cancelled and will not be postponed or relocated.

2. Olympic and Paralympic Qualification regattas

a. European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta (27 to 29 April 2020) in Varese

The FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation, the City of Varese, and the Varese OC have decided to cancel the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta (27 to 29 April 2020) in Varese.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC directly at rowing@vareseturismo.it

The FISA Development Programme training camp that was scheduled to take place in Varese (19 to 26 April 2020) has also been cancelled.

b. Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta (8 to 10 May 2020) in Gavirate

The FISA Executive Committee, the Italian Rowing Federation, the City of Gavirate and the Gavirate Rowing Club have decided to cancel the Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Gavirate. This includes the events of the Asia and Oceania Continental Paralympic Qualification Regatta.

The FISA Para-Rowing training camp that was scheduled to take place in Gavirate from 3-7 May 2020 and the Advanced Classification Workshop that was scheduled to take place on 4-5 May 2020 have also been cancelled.

The Gavirate International Para Rowing regatta (not including Paralympic qualification) has been postponed until 29-31 May 2020.

Teams with accommodation/logistics queries should email the OC directly at regatta@canottierigavirate.com

3. Changes in Qualification Opportunities, Other World Rowing Events and Olympic Solidarity Training Camps

The options for relocating these qualification opportunities for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are being discussed with other OCs as well as the IOC and the IPC.

The options for the FISA Development Programme / Olympic Solidarity Training Camps will be announced following the decision on relocation of qualification opportunities.

FISA is in close contact with the OCs in Lucerne, Belgrade and Poznan to understand the positions and actions of their government authorities as it relates to upcoming World Rowing and European Rowing events.

Updated information on the above will be announced by Tuesday 17 March 2020.

Any queries on Olympic or Paralympic qualification should be sent to cameron.allen@fisa.org.

UPDATE 5 MARCH 2020

FISA is following very closely all information possible on the Covid-19 outbreak in relation to the international rowing season.

As the situation has evolved significantly in the past week, FISA has started nearly daily consultations with the organising committees and with many other stakeholders. We have decided to see how this evolves this weekend and are prepared for an important meeting with the OCs and then the FISA Executive Committee to fully review the situation. National Federations are invited to share their issues and deadlines for decision-making with us via matt.smith@fisa.org during these coming days.

Decision of the FISA Executive Committee related to the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on World Rowing Events

1. 2020 FISA Asia and Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and 2020 Asia and Oceania FISA/Olympic Solidarity Training Camp

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in China and the high number of cases now reported across Asia and other parts of the world, the FISA Executive Committee has been evaluating the impact of this situation on the upcoming World Rowing events. In this context, the Executive Committee has noted significant difficulties which would affect the staging of the 2020 Asia and Oceania FISA / Olympic Solidarity Training Camp and 2020 FISA Asia and Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, KOR from 27 to 30 April 2020.

- South Korea has nearly 1,600 cases of the virus as of today (28 Feb) and the World Health Organisation has assessed the risk in the country to be high.

- A number of airlines have temporarily suspended air service to South Korea

- A number of countries will not allow residents to travel to South Korea

- A number of countries have imposed mandatory isolation periods for residents returning from travels to South Korea

Considering the situation described above, and after consultation with key stakeholders, it has been agreed that this regatta in Chungju, KOR is cancelled.

The FISA / Olympic Solidarity training camp, planned to take place before the regatta in Chungju, is now also cancelled. Discussions on arranging an alternative training camp or camps are currently taking place with the relevant stakeholders, and will be announced when and if possible.

FISA has looked at alternative options for this event to be staged in the Asian or Oceanian regions. A full evaluation was made of all possible international standard regattas and venues; however, it was deduced that the most pragmatic option is to combine this event with existing qualification events. At this stage :

- Asian and Oceania Continental Olympic Qualification (M1x, W1x, LM2x, LW2x) will now take place as part of the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, SUI (17 to 19 May).

The number of qualification places attributed to the Asia and Oceania Qualification Regattas will not change and will be allocated based on results in the respective Final Qualification Regatta for the relevant boat classes to the eligible NFs/NOCs.

Full details, including updated regatta programme, will be issued shortly, following confirmation from the IOC and IPC. Any queries regarding Olympic and Paralympic Qualification should be directed to Cameron.Allen@fisa.org.

2. General Precautions with International Travel and Daily Training

The FISA Sports Medicine Commission has developed an advisory document for rowers and coaches’ health and safety during this period of global health uncertainty. This document can be found below.

Recommendations from the FISA Sports Medicine Commission - Coronavirus - 27.02.2020

IOC Letter to IF Med Chairs - re Novel Coronavirus - 20.02.2020

IPC Coronavirus Advisory Update - 21.02.2020

WHO - 2019 - nCoV - POEmassgathering - 2020