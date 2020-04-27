Off the water and in our homes, stay connected by following all of the great photos and videos being shared. And stay connected by colouring in some of the best in our sport.

Whether you need to come up with activities to keep your kids or you enjoy coloring yourself - here's your virtual coloring book that you can print out for the whole family.

Download the pictures, print them out, and get started. When you’re done colouring, feel free to share them by emailing us a photo to media@fisa.org or tweeting us @WorldRowing. We might add yours to a post for all to see !

World Rowing Activity Book

World Rowing Drawing Book - Original Pictures