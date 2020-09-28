The centre is currently unusable and nearly all of the rowing boats were destroyed. The Lebanese Rowing Federation wants to rebuild the centre and has started a campaign to bring rowing back to Beirut. The “reBuildreRow Lebanon” campaign has been established.

A website has been set up and anyone to donate using PayPal. The funds raised will go to FISA where they will be processed before being transferred to the Lebanese Rowing Federation who have already drafted a comprehensive plan on the stages necessary to get the centre usable again.

Website: www.rebuildrerow.com

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/lebaneserowingfederation/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lebaneserowingfederation

Email: contact@rebuildrerow.com

A monthly newsletter will be sent to all donators with news about the campaign.

Already support has been pouring from around the world including Chinese boatbuilders Kanghua Boats who have pledged to donate equipment.

Read the BBC story on Rodrigue Ibrahim and Farah Jaroudi, Lebanese rowers who are behind the campaign; reBuildreRow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-54013623

“Your support is giving us great hope to achieve our target, we are very thankful,” says Jaroudi.