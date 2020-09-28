Bring rowing back to Beirut. Help rebuild the Lebanese Rowing Centre
When an explosion shook the port of Beirut in Lebanon last month, its impact was immense and damage extensive. Included in the damage was the Lebanese National Rowing Centre which was just 200m from the port.
The centre is currently unusable and nearly all of the rowing boats were destroyed. The Lebanese Rowing Federation wants to rebuild the centre and has started a campaign to bring rowing back to Beirut. The “reBuildreRow Lebanon” campaign has been established.
A website has been set up and anyone to donate using PayPal. The funds raised will go to FISA where they will be processed before being transferred to the Lebanese Rowing Federation who have already drafted a comprehensive plan on the stages necessary to get the centre usable again.
Website: www.rebuildrerow.com
Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/lebaneserowingfederation/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lebaneserowingfederation
Email: contact@rebuildrerow.com
A monthly newsletter will be sent to all donators with news about the campaign.
Already support has been pouring from around the world including Chinese boatbuilders Kanghua Boats who have pledged to donate equipment.
Read the BBC story on Rodrigue Ibrahim and Farah Jaroudi, Lebanese rowers who are behind the campaign; reBuildreRow.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-54013623
“Your support is giving us great hope to achieve our target, we are very thankful,” says Jaroudi.