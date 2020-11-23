At a little over two months to go, the number of COVID-19 cases in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is increasing, travel restrictions are returning and the WHO/World Rowing Infection Prevention measures required for a minimal risk regatta cannot be confirmed at this stage.

The key stakeholders are evaluating the possibility of staging the regatta sometime between late February and late March 2021.

The issues to be fully considered are complex and the environment is constantly changing. More information will follow as soon as possible.