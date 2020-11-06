The 2021 WRICH Qualification will include two pathways for competitors to earn a place in the WRICH Finals: an Open Qualification pathway and a Continental Qualification pathway.

· The Americas Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 6-7 February 2021, and will be hosted by the Canadian Indoor Rowing Association. More information on this event and registration details will be published in due course on the Association's website: http://www.cdnindoorrowing.org/

· The Asian Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 24 January 2021. On behalf of the Asian Rowing Federation, the Hong Kong China Rowing Association will host the event. More information on this event and registration details will be published in due course on the Association's website: www.rowing.org.hk.

These are in addition to the three already-announced Continental Qualifiers which has the racing start on 27 November 2020 (midnight CET) and concluding on 7 February 2021 (midnight CET).

· The African Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 28 November 2020, and will be hosted by the St. Andrew’s School for Girls (Gauteng, RSA). This event will also double up as the 2020 African Rowing Indoor Championships. For more information on this event, and to register, please visit https://virtualregatta.africa/

· The European Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 5-6 December 2020, and will be hosted by British Rowing. This Continental Qualifier will be held as a part of BRIC Online (this year’s edition of the British Rowing Indoor Championships), which will also act as the 2021 European Rowing Indoor Championships. For more information on this event, and to register, please visit www.britishrowing.org/BRIConline.

· The Oceania Continental Qualifier for the WRICH will take place on 5 December 2020 and will be hosted by the New Zealand Indoor Rowing Association. This event will also double up as the 2020 Oceania Rowing Indoor Championships. For more information on this event, and to register, please visit https://www.indoorrowing.co.nz/page/events/.

A Competitor Information Guide and Terms & Conditions document is available below. As this virtual event format is new to many, competitors are encouraged to read the document thoroughly. This document has been written for all competitors wishing to qualify (via either the Open or Continental Pathway) for the WRICH Finals, taking place 23-27 February 2021. Competitor Information Guide, Terms & Conditions

