Racing was over two distances - 2000 metres and 500 metres – with competitors going head-to-head virtually across the African continent. Two of North Africa’s traditional rowing nations of Tunisia and Egypt proved to be particularly strong in both men’s and women’s events.

The 500m races especially showed just how exciting the live virtual format can be. There was even a tie in the women’s 500m race where two Egyptians were neck-and-neck in the lead throughout the race, both finishing in 1:34.2 at the line.

“While we all got off to a shaky start with a few connection issues, we were soon back on track and for the most part the day went really well, as coaches and athletes got the hang of login on and preparing to race,” says Jamie Croly, head coach at host venue St. Andrew’s School for Girls in Johannesburg, South Africa and lead organiser for this virtual event.

“The St Andrew’s coaches started shy but soon warmed up to the commentating and our Rowing Support Committee worked tirelessly in the background checking results and keeping the team well supplied with coffee and food.”



“We are extremely grateful to Time Team (regatta timing company),” says Croly, “particularly Harm and Niek who seem to be the world’s greatest multi-taskers. Thank you to World Rowing for the opportunity to host this event, a first for Africa. St Andrew’s is proud to be involved in an event that reaches all points of Africa, from Cape Verde to Djibouti and Cape to Cairo.”

Said Liz Soutter, World Rowing’s Sport Manager : “Jamie and his team in South Africa, with the support of FASA, did an incredible job running this virtual event. It’s no small feat to be the first of five continental qualifiers, and they have set a high bar. World Rowing is grateful to them for their commitment to making this event a success.”

The African Continental Qualifiers for the 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships will be notified this week via email, and will have some time to accept their qualification place to race in the WRICH Final. As athletes accept their qualification places in the Final, their details will appear in the entry portal for the WRICH, here: http://worldrowing.entries.regatta-systems.com/:



Find full results of the event can be found here: https://regatta.time-team.nl/virtualregatta.africa/2020/results/events.php

For more information on the World Rowing Indoor Championships, please visit http://www.worldrowing.com/events/2021-world-rowing-indoor-championships/event-information