It will take place over two days – 17 and 18 October 2020 – with all 156 Member Federations having the opportunity to come together to vote on proposed changes to FISA’s Statutes and Rules of Racing. This year the 2020 FISA Ordinary Congress will take place one day before the Extraordinary Congress, on 16 October 2020 also virtually.

The deadline for Member Federations to register their delegates is 31 August for both the 2020 Ordinary and Extraordinary Congresses. This is also the deadline to register for the Member Federation consultation video conferencing sessions.

Preparations for this Extraordinary Congress started three years ago and have been driven predominantly by two working groups - the Governance Working Group and the Rules Working Group. There has been ongoing consultation with the Member Federations at World Rowing events and conferences and this consultation process continues over the coming weeks.

The proposed changes which will be voted upon are in the form of the Statutes that govern the sport of rowing and the Rules of Racing which define everything about World Rowing competitions. Significantly, proposals include changes to highlight the importance of gender equality, diversity, safeguarding and the safety of participants, plus the creation of commissions for the disciplines of coastal and indoor rowing.

A key part of the process is the preparation of the Agenda Papers detailing all the proposed changes to the Statutes and Rules. These are available here along with explanatory video presentations: http://www.worldrowing.com/fisa/about-fisa/congress

Explanatory video publication dates:

Statutes part 1: 21 August

Statutes part 2: 28 August

Rules part 1: 11 September

Rules part 2: 18 September



Member Federations are asked to submit their questions on the proposed Statue changes by 1 September and, for the Rules of Racing, by 22 September, using this email address: 2020congresses@fisa.org.

There will be Member Federation consultation video conference meetings on 4 September and 25 September at 9:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs CEST each day.

The video conference will use ‘Zoom’ technology. There will be French/English simultaneous translation. The secure online voting platform will be provided by Lumi Global.

In the two weeks leading up to the Congresses, test sessions will be held for delegates to check their connection to zoom and access to the online voting system. Details of this will be sent to registered delegates.

Both Congresses will be live-streamed through the World Rowing YouTube channel.

Please send any questions regarding the proposed changes to the Statutes and Rules of Racing, and any logistical questions regarding the Congresses to 2020congresses@fisa.org.